Patrick Beverley: NBA Must Pay LeBron James $50 Million Per Year Until He’s 46

LeBron James’ future has become one of the biggest questions that will plague the Lakers’ front office once this season ends. The internet is filled with reports and rumors of what the Lakers’ forward should do going into the offseason.

Having completed 23 years in the league by that time, LeBron James, as a free agent at age 41, would be able to command a significant salary despite his age due to what he still brings to the table.

In fact, his former teammate, Patrick Beverley, believes that James deserves to be guaranteed a $50 million per year for the next five seasons as well, simply for carrying the league as long as he has.

“I just feel like the NBA owes LeBron so much, business-wise, so much money. I think LeBron James has generated so many billions and billions of dollars for the NBA. I think he’s one of the people in the NBA who can be like, “Okay, yeah, I still want my $50 million a year every year until I turn 46.”

“I think I think that’s the least that the NBA can do, how much money he’s generated for the NBA. like how many views, how many people tuned in, how many people like LeBron James, I think it’s owed to him if he wants to play until he’s 50 years old and continue making $50-$55-$60 million a year.”

“I think he’s owed that. I think that’s at least what the NBA can do, given everything he’s done for the league and for the NBA brand. So yeah, I think it’s up to him,” said Beverley in episode three of his new ‘Pat Bev Show.’

“I don’t even think it’s age. I literally think it’s up to him when it’s, ‘you know what? I’m cool off this man I’m gone’ type s–t but like physically wise like mentally wise man 47-48 like come on man, King James. A crown, a king man for real, king for a reason.”

“So yeah, shout out to LeBron James, longevity matters, as we always state about longevity matters, how you take care of your body matters. I don’t know why people like to take that out, as if longevity doesn’t matter,” Beverley concluded.

Some might say that Beverley’s take is flawed since the two were teammates for 45 games in the 2022-23 season. Others might say that he’s right, especially since James is playing exceptionally well even at age 41.

James is currently averaging 20.9 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the three-point line.

Now, in terms of logic, I understand where Beverley is coming from, but guaranteeing James that much money at this stage in his career will dig up several issues for the future.

For example, former players who already seem to have an issue with the amount of money the younger players are earning, and the number of players who have struggled with bankruptcy after retirement, if they see James get this money, it will lead to an even bigger generational divide in the league.

Moreover, contracts have always been about the player’s present value to the league, not something that teams can just afford to give away when a player is not the key asset on the team.

Additionally, I don’t even think it’s about money at this point in James’ career. He’s a billionaire, and he’s not retiring only due to his love of the game and the competition. And the best formula for success at that age would be to join a team with a solid core, which won’t happen unless he agrees to a reduced salary.

Sources have also suggested that the Lakers would consider bringing him back on the roster if he takes a significant pay cut. Therefore, James might deserve a $50 million per year salary in a league with no salary caps.

However, with the prevailing conditions and the rationale for which the salary cap exists in the first place, giving James a contract of that size at this stage in his career would be a disastrous beginning to a domino effect. It could see several unhappy former players in the league as well, let alone what it would signify for his legacy.

Do you think James should leave the Lakers for greener pastures or stay and take a pay cut? Let us know what you think in the comments section.