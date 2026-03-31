Stephen Curry Plans To Return On Sunday After 25-Game Absence

Things just got a lot more interesting in San Francisco, as Stephen Curry’s availability threatens to disrupt the NBA’s current playoff picture.

With the Warriors locked into the play-in tournament, Curry is planning a return this weekend that could make his team one of the most feared first-round opponents in the NBA. The news comes after a successful scrimmage on Tuesday, which was completed with minimal discomfort.

“Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is targeting Sunday’s home game against the Houston Rockets for his possible return,” a league and team source told The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Nick Friedell. “Curry, the 38-year-old who has been out since Jan. 30 with a right knee injury, went through his first full practice in two months Tuesday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry was scheduled to take part in five-on-five scrimmaging after practice, a significant step that Curry hasn’t been able to take since leaving a loss to the Detroit Pistons in the Warriors’ final game in January. So long as Curry continues to progress, the tentative plan is for him to return against the Rockets.”

Curry, 38, hasn’t played since January 30th, in a 131-124 loss to the Pistons. After 25 minutes, he exited the game due to swelling and discomfort, which was later diagnosed as “runner’s knee.” Initially, Steph was given a multi-week recovery timeline, but it has stretched out to over two months now due to lingering pain in the area.

Finally, after clearing practice today without any complications, Curry is ready to get back into action, but that doesn’t mean the Warriors will rush him out. With just seven games left to play, the best the Warriors can hope for is to rise up to eighth in the West. The important thing for Steph is that he has enough time to ramp up for the play-in tournament, which will put the Warriors in a clash with either the Trail Blazers, Clippers, or Suns.

If he returns on Sunday against the Rockets, it will give Steph five games to get back into a rhythm before the playoffs, but only time will tell if he can match his earlier production. This season, through 39 games, he’s averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three.

At 38 years old, Curry is taking the cautious approach with his health, but many fans are pushing for him to shut it down. Without Jimmy Butler and an aging Draymond Green, this Warriors team is ill-equipped to handle the likes of the Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets, and Timberwolves in the West. That’s not to mention the Lakers, who are currently 13 games above them in the standings.

At this point, the odds are stacked squarely against the Warriors right now, but there is hope that Steph can pull off a miracle. His return to the lineup, along with the play of Pat Spencer, Kristaps Porzingis, and Brandin Podziemski, puts the Warriors in a position to pull off a major upset this spring, but their chances are tied directly to No. 30’s health, which is still in a state of flux right now.