Steve Kerr Opens Up On Steph Curry’s Recovery And The Factors That Will Determine His Return

Warriors coach reveals the plan for Stephen Curry as he seeks to return form injury.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Chase Center.
Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The situation is tentative in San Francisco right now, as Warriors star Stephen Curry continues work toward a return to action.

With only nine games left this season (including tonight against the Wizards), time is running out to re-take the court, and Steve Kerr’s latest update suggests that they will only let him play again under certain conditions. In a recent chat with ESPN, he hinted that a shutdown could come soon unless he’s cleared to play by next week.

“We’re not bringing him back (only) for the play-in game,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater. “He’d need to play some games. We need to give him a runway if this is going to work. And we are running out of games. That’s fair to say.”

At 10th in the West, the Warriors are not proud of their season, but they’ll have a chance to sneak into the playoffs this spring. With the Pelicans whopping 10.5 games back in the standings, the Dubs can’t fall any lower than where they are, meaning they are a lock for the play-in tournament (at the very least).

For Steph, that’s really all the incentive that he needs to work his way back and try to play again this season. With averages of 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting (39.1% from three), he knows that his availability puts the Warriors right back in the mix, but the process of clearing his return won’t be so simple.

According to the latest update, Steph is yet to be cleared for scrimmages, postponing his comeback for another two games. He’s set to be re-evaluated sometime next week, setting up his return for either next Wednesday against the Spurs or Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anything past that, and the Warriors will likely shut him down for the remainder of the season.

If he suits up again by the start of April, it still only leaves seven games left for him to play with the Warriors, none of which will have any major impact on their positioning in the West. So, for Kerr, it’s imperative that the Warriors think more about the future than trying to salvage this failed campaign.

After Jimmy Butler went down in January, the team’s trajectory has been entirely downhill, and everything since has been an attempt to recover. Still, with Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and Moses Moody, there is a small hope that they can pull off some kind of miracle down the stretch and make a run to get into the playoffs. The key, as always, is Steph’s health, and this team can do nothing but wait.

With so much at stake going forward, Golden State knows better than to risk his health with the odds so stacked against them. As much as he wants to play and help his team, Steve Kerr will only allow it if he has some time to shake off the rust before being thrown into a highly competitive playoff atmosphere. Beyond this season, the Warriors have big plans for the future, and they need Curry at his best to realize their vision.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Stephen Curry Now Set To Miss At Least 25 Games For The Warriors After Latest News On Ailing Knee
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like