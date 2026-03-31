Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

A strong late-night test closes the board on Tuesday. The Lakers host the Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 31, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Lakers are 49-26 and third in the West, while the Cavaliers are 47-28 and fourth in the East. The Lakers are 24-12 at home, and the Cavaliers are 23-14 on the road.

Both teams are coming in on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers beat the Wizards 120-101 on Monday, while the Cavaliers beat the Jazz 122-113 behind 34 points from Evan Mobley and 34 more from Donovan Mitchell.

The season series gives the Cavaliers the early edge. They won the first meeting 129-99 on Jan. 28, so they lead it 1-0. That game tilted on shot-making and ball movement, with the Cavaliers finishing at 53.0% from the field, hitting 17 threes, and piling up 32 assists.

For the Lakers, Luka Doncic is putting up 33.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists, while LeBron James is at 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists.

For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell is producing 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, while Evan Mobley has delivered 18.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

There is real seeding pressure on both sides, and this matchup should look sharper than most late-season games between contenders on tired legs.

Injury Report

Lakers

Marcus Smart: Out (right ankle contusion)

LeBron James: Questionable (left foot injury management)

Cavaliers

Tristan Enaruna: Out (G League two-way)

Sam Merrill: Out (left hamstring injury management)

Riley Minix: Out (G League two-way)

Olivier Sarr: Out (G League two-way)

Jaylon Tyson: Out (left great toe bone bruise)

Dean Wade: Out (right ankle sprain)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The cleanest Lakers edge starts with efficiency. They lead the league in field-goal percentage at 50.1%, rank eighth in offensive rating at 118.3, and score 116.7 points per game. That is a strong base against a Cavaliers defense that sits 13th in defensive rating at 114.7. If the Lakers keep this game in the half-court, they have enough top-end shot creation to attack a defense that has been good, not dominant.

The home setting gives them another push. The Lakers are 24-12 at home, and they have won 15 of their last 17 after Monday’s win over the Wizards. That recent stretch has not been built on one hot shooting week. It has come from cleaner offense, better spacing, and enough star power to survive slower stretches. On a night when both teams are on a back-to-back, the home team already has a small edge before the first possession.

There is also a specific matchup angle in how the Lakers finish possessions. The Lakers can attack in ways the Cavaliers did not fully solve in the first meeting, especially with Doncic now carrying a 33.7-point scoring average and LeBron still orchestrating nearly seven assists per game. If the Cavaliers cannot keep the ball out of the paint, the Lakers have enough passing to turn help rotations into layups and corner threes.

The other number worth circling is the Cavaliers’ defense against movement and second actions. They are eighth in assists allowed, while the Lakers are 19th in assists at 25.5 per game, but that number can be misleading because so much of their offense comes from high-level advantage creation rather than pure motion. Against a Cavaliers team missing wing depth, one great creator can bend the whole floor. The Lakers have two of them if James plays.

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers own the stronger all-around team profile. They rank sixth in offensive rating at 119.0, ninth in net rating at 4.3, eighth in assists at 28.4 per game, and 13th in three-point percentage at 35.9%. That points to a team that can score in more than one way, move the ball side to side, and stay organized even when the game slows down late.

Their offense, in particular, lines up well with this matchup. The Lakers are 20th in defensive rating at 116.4, so this is not a shutdown unit the Cavaliers have to solve. Mitchell can break the first layer, Mobley can punish smaller defenders in space, and the Cavaliers already showed in the first meeting that their passing can stretch the Lakers until the weak side opens. That game ended with 32 assists and 129 points, which is a clear blueprint for this rematch.

The rebounding and interior balance also lean toward the Cavaliers. They are 12th in rebounds at 44.4 per game, while the Lakers are down at 41.1. That difference becomes more important against a team that wants to survive on elite finishing rather than huge shot volume. If the Cavaliers can keep the Lakers to one shot and avoid foul trouble inside, they can flatten the game and make it more about execution than star bursts.

There is one more layer here, and it showed up in the standings and in the first meeting. The Cavaliers are fourth in the East, the Lakers are third in the West, and the gap between them is not talent as much as consistency from night to night. The Cavaliers have been the steadier passing team and the cleaner shot-distribution team over the full season. Against a Lakers defense that still gives away too many comfortable possessions, that structure gives the Cavaliers a real path on the road.

X-Factors

Austin Reaves could end up deciding how much strain falls on the Lakers’ two stars. He is posting 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this season while shooting 49.1% from the field and 36.1% from three. The Cavaliers will send attention toward Doncic’s drives and James’ post touches, so Reaves becomes the extra handler who can punish that help, keep the ball moving, and turn a good possession into a great one. If he gives the Lakers a clean third creator, the offense becomes much tougher to load up against.

Deandre Ayton has a quieter role, but it is an important one here. He is at 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 67.7% from the field. The Lakers need his screening, his finishing, and his defensive rebounding against a Cavaliers front line that can overwhelm smaller groups. If Ayton holds up inside and converts the easy looks created by the stars, the Lakers can keep their offense efficient without forcing every trip into isolation.

James Harden shapes the game for the Cavaliers even when Mitchell gets the bigger headlines. He is producing 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.1 assists this season. This matchup asks for a secondary creator who can control pace, punish switches, and keep the offense from stalling when the Lakers load up on Mitchell. If Harden wins those middle possessions, the Cavaliers can keep their offense flowing instead of turning it into a star-versus-star contest.

Jarrett Allen is the other name that can quietly swing the matchup. He is giving the Cavaliers 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 64.0% from the field. The Lakers want to live at the rim on one end, but they also have to survive the paint on the other. If Allen controls the glass, finishes lobs and dump-offs, and keeps the Lakers from getting second chances, the Cavaliers can make this game feel much heavier and more physical than the Lakers prefer.

Prediction

The Lakers are the pick, but this should be close. Their edge comes from the combination of home court, elite efficiency, and the best scorer on the floor. The numbers that stand out most are simple: first in field-goal percentage, eighth in offensive rating, a 24-12 home record, and 15 wins in their last 17 games. The Cavaliers have the better passing profile and a real case against the Lakers’ defense, but the Lakers’ top-end creation and home setting give them a narrow edge in a game that should feel like a playoff rehearsal.

Prediction: Lakers 118, Cavaliers 114