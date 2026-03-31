Shaquille O’Neal Gets Honest On The GOAT Conversation: “Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time”

Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal makes the case for Michael Jordan as the NBA GOAT.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Shaquille O'Neal Gets Honest On The GOAT Conversation: "Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time" Credit: Fadeaway World
Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA GOAT debate will never reach a consensus, and Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal knows this better than most.

As one of the league’s all-time best big men, Shaq knows greatness first-hand, and he was around to experience guys like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and other legends for himself. So when he recently cited MJ as the NBA’s greatest of all-time, it carried some extra weight, especially given LeBron’s record-breaking run.

“In High School, Michael’s like ‘Ahhh,’ but when you’re playing him, this motherf**ker is really like that. Kobe came in with the mentality, but he didn’t have it,” said Shaq on the ‘BIG Podcast.’ “A lot of people don’t realize that in his first two years, he really didn’t get much playing time. He just kept working and kept working, and he developed that.”

Kobe Bryant is often dubbed the closest impersonator to Michael, and it’s in large part due to the relentless drive, work ethic, and attitude that helped define his NBA career. Notably, however, Shaq (who was Bryant’s old teammate) said that the Lakers star lacked the talent and power of Michael, who he still considers the best.

“I’m not familiar with Mike’s first couple of years, but it’s just different,” Shaq added. “LeBron is just a bigger Magic Johnson. You made a good point about how we all have our times. I hate when they try to compare generations.”

“I’m gonna always give the same answer: Mike is the greatest of all-time. Because of how he played, how he dominated, and he never lost in the Finals. I played with Kobe, I know what a killer he was, but, to me, for him to retire after three and win three more, he was a different animal.”

As good as Kobe Bryant became, he had to work his way to the top. For his first two years in the league, Bryant played a relatively modest role on the Lakers, averaging just 11.7 points per game in 21.1 minutes. It wasn’t until his third season that things began to take off. Meanwhile, while Michael was not winning titles every year, he was a star from day one with averages of 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 17.3% shooting from three as a rookie. He was also perfect in the NBA Finals, going 6-0 in his career.

LeBron James can keep up with Michael’s consistent production statistically, but he lacks the same engine and motor that inspired teammates and instilled fear in opponents. Even in the way he played, James has always been more comparable to Magic Johnson than Jordan. He looks for others first and plays more calculated basketball without getting personal. It can be good for keeping things stable in a locker room, but not so much when there are higher stakes on the line.

Ultimately, while Kobe had the heart and LeBron had the body, Michael had both, and it created a player who transcended the game itself. With career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 32.7% shooting from three, the only thing that surpassed his skill was his drive to win, and that’s arguably his biggest case for the GOAT, even though he denies that such a title should even exist.

In 2003, Jordan ended his storied career as a six-time champion, five-time MVP, 10x scoring leader, 11x All-NBA player, 14x All-Star, and former Defensive Player of the Year. While he hasn’t played in decades, Michael’s legacy continues to loom over the sport as the shining example of greatness and the ultimate standard for NBA athletes. For Shaq and plenty of others, his place is set as not just an NBA legend of his time, but the greatest the game has to offer.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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