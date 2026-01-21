How The Lakers Can Land Michael Porter Jr. And Nic Claxton: 1 Realistic, 1 Controversial Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers, like many teams in the NBA, are expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline. With the Purple and Gold being linked with several players, the Lakers have various options to make the necessary roster upgrades.

Amid the several trade rumors, however, a recent report by NBA insider Matt Moore suggests that the Los Angeles Lakers may be interested in two players from the Brooklyn Nets: Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton.

The Lakers’ interest in Claxton has been noted since the offseason. As an athletic big man with rim protection skills, posting averages of 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season, he could be the ideal fit next to the superstar pair of LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

L.A.’s need for a sharpshooting wing has also been highlighted at different points this season. Given how effective Michael Porter Jr. has been for the Nets, averaging 25.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, there is ample reason to believe that he could be a massive upgrade to the Lakers’ rotation.

Given that both players seem to be on the trade block for the Nets, there may be fewer obstacles in making a trade. Keeping this interest in mind, we explore two scenarios that could help the Lakers acquire Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton.

The Realistic Trade Scenario

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, 2032 first-round pick

The combined salary of Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton amounts to $63.6 million. Given how vast this figure is, the Lakers would have to part with many key rotation players and assets to facilitate this trade.

In this regard, a package sending Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, and a first-round pick may seem reasonable.

The innate value for the Nets in this deal lies in the potential salary cap flexibility. Although Brooklyn has a considerable amount of cap space at its disposal, this trade allows them to bring in roughly $40.7 million in expiring contracts.

With greater cap flexibility, the Nets could make a big splash in this year’s free agency window, potentially pursuing a superstar to become their next franchise cornerstone.

From a rotation perspective, players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Dalton Knecht may still have some value.

Hachimura has proven himself as a reliable perimeter shooter and midrange scorer, averaging 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game on 50.3% shooting from the field and 42.6% from three-point range this season.

Despite his limited contributions on the defensive and rebounding end this season, Hachimura’s ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc makes him a valuable offensive addition.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s contract hasn’t been viewed as positive, primarily due to his underwhelming performance on the stat sheet, with averages of 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on 48.0% shooting from the field this season. Still, Vanderbilt presents more defensive upside than any player in this deal.

Vanderbilt has asserted himself as a contributor, primarily through intangibles like shot alterations and forced turnovers. Given that he averages 0.8 steals per game and is capable of guarding multiple positions, the Nets may see merit in adding him to boost their bench depth.

Along with two veterans, Brooklyn would also acquire Dalton Knecht in this trade scenario. Knecht’s trade value has taken a hit due to reduced production this season. While this could be attributed to a sophomore slump, it may also be a product of the system.

Knecht’s promising G League debut was a reminder of what he could be capable of when given the opportunity. Thus, even though he is only averaging 4.8 points on 43.7% shooting this season, joining a rebuilding team could give him the latitude to fulfill his potential as an offensive player.

Overall, this trade helps the Nets acquire promising rotation pieces, expiring contracts, and a valuable first-round pick. Given the positive trade relationship between the Lakers and the Nets, Brooklyn may see some value in making this deal.

The Controversial Trade Scenario

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, 2029 first-round pick (NYK, top-20 protected)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt

As the name suggests, this trade idea could be controversial for both teams, but there may be some upside to it, too.

For the Lakers, acquiring Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton already satisfies their immediate roster needs. However, the Lakers may be required to part with their most valuable trade asset: Austin Reaves.

For the Nets, acquiring Austin Reaves effectively sets them up for the future. Reaves has proven himself as one of the most talented guards in the NBA and has even been viewed as an MVP candidate early in the season.

During Doncic and James’ absence early in the Lakers’ campaign, Reaves stepped up as the franchise cornerstone. With elite offensive displays, the 27-year-old appeared nearly unstoppable, as he averaged over 40 points a game in three appearances with James and Doncic sidelined.

For the 2025-26 season, Reaves is averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range.

Having emerged as a star-caliber player this season, the guard has garnered considerable interest in trade conversations. Given that the Nets will need a star to build around following the hypothetical departure of Porter Jr. and Claxton, Reaves may emerge as the ideal target for Brooklyn.

Although this trade reduces the Nets’ potential salary cap flexibility, with only $29.7 million in expiring contracts being added, acquiring a potential franchise cornerstone may be viewed more favorably.

The biggest concerns with this deal are Reaves’ upcoming contract extension and the mention of an outgoing first-round pick.

With Reaves set to earn over $30 million annually in his next contract, the Nets may be forced to commit a large portion of their free cap space to retain him, leaving them with less flexibility to pursue another superstar. Additionally, given that they are giving up two core players, Brooklyn may not be interested in parting with a first-rounder just for Reaves.

Overall, although this trade has inherent benefits, the Nets may not see the merit in making this deal if it requires them to give up draft assets.

Can The Lakers Acquire Michael Porter Jr. And Nic Claxton?

As mentioned above, theoretically, the Lakers have the necessary assets to acquire both Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton. But even if the realistic trade scenario is viewed as the baseline, given that the Nets may prioritize acquiring draft assets, this trade idea may not seem appealing.

Considering their current draft capital, a trade for either Porter Jr. or Claxton may be more feasible for the Lakers. While moving expiring contracts and young talent, adding the 2032 first-rounder may help seal the deal for either one of these players.

Alternatively, the Lakers could also attempt to expand their draft assets by trading the first-round pick for multiple draft picks. This may give L.A. some flexibility with formulating trade packages, but it is completely dependent on which team is willing to make such a trade.

In conclusion, although the Lakers’ current position in making trades seems weak, with the right moves, L.A. could improve its chances of landing an impactful player.