This Is How The Lakers Can Acquire 2 FRPs And 2 SRPs For Their 2032 FRP

Siddhant Gupta
6 Min Read
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among the many teams looking to make roster upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. With the Lakers even being linked to several notable targets, it seems apparent that the team will be active in negotiating a deal.

Aside from acquiring players to improve their roster strength, a report by Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor hinted at an interesting approach by the Lakers to rebuild their wealth of draft assets.

“With the Lakers, the word on the street is that they’re looking to package Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent together for a wing,” O’Connor revealed. “Now, the really interesting thing with them is they’ve been shopping around their future 2032 first-round pick for multiple first-round draft picks, similar to what the Suns did a year ago when they traded their 2031 pick to the Jazz for three lesser firsts in 2025, 2027, and 2029.”

“So, it seems like the Lakers are looking out for two or three future firsts that are worse individually than their future first, which gives them more parts to put together in like Vincent plus Vanderbilt or Vincent plus Kleber types of packages.”

Given that the team only has two tradable first-round picks, with the 2032 first-rounder realistically being the only one they can move, the Purple and Gold have had to be conservative in their trade outlook.

In an effort to bring back the most value for their 2032 first-round pick, we explore a trade deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder that may prove worthwhile. Here are the details:

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: 2027 first-round pick (top-20 protected), 2028 first-round pick (top-25 protected), 2028 second-round pick (MIL), 2029 second-round pick (BOS)

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: 2032 first-round pick

The rationale behind this trade is simple. The Thunder are among the few teams in the league with a surplus of draft picks. Considering that they also have four draft picks in the 2026 draft, OKC is in a prime position to build through the draft and sustain its potential dynasty.

However, given OKC’s current standing as the top team in the Western Conference, it is unlikely they’ll receive a high draft pick in the coming years. When also factoring in their roster depth, the Thunder don’t stand to gain much from making additions through the draft in the near future.

On this note, OKC may see more merit in trading some of its first-round picks to acquire a first-rounder that could have more value in the future.

As O’Connor mentioned, like the Suns‘ deal, the Lakers would be giving up one of their confirmed draft assets to acquire multiple less-favorable ones. In this case, the protected first-round picks have considerable value.

The Thunder are primed to be a contender for years to come. In this regard, the 2027 first-round pick is almost certain to fall outside of the top-20. If it doesn’t, however, this pick could convert to a top-20 protected 2029 first-round pick.

If OKC’s pick lands within the top-20 in 2029, too, a caveat could ensure that the Lakers at least receive the Thunder’s 2030 second-round pick from the Nuggets. A similar situation arises for the top-25 protected 2028 first-round pick. Should OKC’s pick land within the top-25, the Lakers will receive OKC’s 2029 second-round pick.

Overall, even in the worst-case outcome, the Lakers gain four second-round picks, effectively increasing the team’s collection of draft capital.

 

Why Do The Lakers Need These Picks?

Currently, the Lakers’ best trade assets are their expiring contracts. Players such as Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and Jarred Vanderbilt have been identified as the most likely players on the trade block, but these alone don’t have enough value.

The Lakers would be required to part with their remaining draft picks to ensure that they acquire their preferred targets in a potential trade. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions, this may present some obstacles.

The Purple and Gold’s plan of packaging Vincent and Vanderbilt to acquire a wing has also been reported. In this regard,  players like Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III have been identified as targets, though both have steep asking prices.

The Lakers’ interest in trading for Jonathan Kuminga is also noteworthy, but until they acquire the necessary draft capital, any package including just the expiring contracts may seem insufficient.

Coming off a blowout 135-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, it has become abundantly clear that Los Angeles needs to improve its roster. With under three weeks left before the trade deadline, the Lakers would be advised to make the necessary moves to boost their chances of competing.

BySiddhant Gupta
