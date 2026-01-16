Lakers Fans Booed Gabe Vincent While Trade Rumors Heating Up: 3 Best Destinations For Struggling Point Guard

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent was viewed as a key player in the team’s rotations. Unfortunately, since returning from injury, after missing nine games, Vincent hasn’t been very productive.

Thursday night’s blowout loss against the Hornets may be a low point in this regard. Apart from a disappointing 135-117 result, the Lakers saw virtually no contributions from their bench as Gabe Vincent struggled to get going, posting zero points for the game.

Vincent had a horrific shooting night, going 0-7 from the field and 0-5 from three-point range. Given that the veteran guard even started missing wide-open looks, it is understandable why Lakers fans in the arena began booing him.

The crushing loss only emphasizes the need for changes. On this note, Gabe Vincent has been identified as an outgoing trade piece.

Despite his poor form, Vincent has been viewed as a tough defensive player with playmaking and shooting upside. With averages of 5.1 points and 1.4 assists per game this season, along with an expiring contract worth $11.5 million, there are a handful of teams that may be interested in acquiring him.

Given that Vincent’s three-year stint in L.A. could be coming to an end, we explore three of the best landing spots for the 29-year-old veteran.

Sacramento Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Gabe Vincent

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Dario Saric, Devin Carter

Although they have put together three consecutive wins against some tough competition, the Sacramento Kings appear to be a team heading for a rebuild. With rumors suggesting a massive shift in the core, the Kings may be willing to make some trades.

For Sacramento, acquiring Gabe Vincent primarily serves as a means of securing cap flexibility next season. With the opportunity to shed $11.5 million in salary, the Kings would benefit from having the freedom to recruit talented players in free agency.

The Kings currently plan to build around Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford. Adding expiring contracts helps them clear up enough cap space to pursue another star-caliber player.

For the Lakers, this deal may not have as much value on paper, but with the acquisition of Dario Saric and Devin Carter, the Purple and Gold address some roster needs.

Saric serves as a solid third-option big in the rotation, essentially giving the Lakers the frontcourt depth they need. Meanwhile, Carter acts as a solid two-way threat with greater scoring upside than Vincent, placing him in a position to earn a meaningful role in the rotation.

Neither Saric nor Carter has played consistent minutes in Sacramento’s rotation this season, making it easier for the Lakers to acquire them. Although the overall impact may not be impressive, the Lakers may be inclined to make this deal.

Atlanta Hawks

Proposed Trade Details

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Luke Kennard

The Atlanta Hawks made a monumental decision by trading Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. Although this effectively changed the direction the franchise would be heading, it also left the team’s point guard rotation relatively thin.

Currently, the Hawks feature Dyson Daniels and Vit Krejci, both of whom have been valuable pieces in the rotation. Still, the Hawks could benefit from having a veteran guard with defensive upside to shore up their depth.

The challenge, however, is what the Hawks would be willing to part with to acquire Gabe Vincent. Moving Luke Kennard may seem unrealistic, but considering the recent trade rumors and his underwhelming performance this season, Atlanta may be inclined to trade him.

This could play in the Lakers’ favor, who face a desperate need for improved shooting from the perimeter. Given Kennard’s averages of 7.8 points and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 47.2% from three-point range this season, the Purple and Gold would greatly benefit from acquiring him.

For the most part, Atlanta may not be willing to part with Kennard for only Vincent. While there is value in his expiring contract, the Hawks may be more interested if the Lakers include a second-round pick to sweeten the deal.

Utah Jazz

Proposed Trade Details

Utah Jazz Receive: Gabe Vincent

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kevin Love, Taylor Hendricks

With respect to Gabe Vincent, the Utah Jazz may emerge as the most likely trade partner for the Lakers.

Vincent’s expiring contract presents considerable value for a team like the Jazz, a team currently placed 13th in the West with a 14-27 record. With virtually no hope of making the playoffs, Utah may be more inclined to build around the core of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Keyonte George.

The Jazz already boast a significant amount of cap space. However, with the addition of another expiring contract, Utah may become an appealing landing spot for superstar-caliber free agents. This would undoubtedly boost their roster strength, making them a more competitive unit.

This deal also works out well for the Lakers, who would be acquiring Kevin Love and Taylor Hendricks in this scenario.

Love has already been linked in trade rumors with Los Angeles. Given the forward’s relationship with LeBron James, his veteran experience, and averages of 7.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season, Los Angeles would be inclined to acquire him.

Taylor Hendricks could also be a solid rotation piece for the Purple and Gold. With averages of 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, he could help shore up the frontcourt.

The Lakers Need To Trade Gabe Vincent

Despite their recent run of inconsistent form, the Los Angeles Lakers remain among the top six teams in the West. While this is reassuring, the team’s drop-off in performance raises concerns.

Much of this could be attributed to injuries limiting the team’s potential. But when considering the team’s limited roster depth, highlighted by the underwhelming bench contributions, it is abundantly clear that the Lakers need to make changes.

With a surplus of players on expiring contracts, the Lakers have the assets to make upgrades.

Recent reports have indicated that the Lakers intend to package Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent in an attempt to acquire solid roster pieces. Unfortunately, considering that these assets haven’t been performing well either, the team’s trade avenues are limited.