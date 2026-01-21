Bucks vs. Thunder Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Bucks host the Thunder at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

The Bucks are 18-24 and sitting in 11th place in the East, while the Thunder are 36-8 and holding first place in the West.

Last time out, the Bucks escaped with a 112-110 win over the Hawks after nearly coughing up a big lead. The Thunder just obliterated the Cavaliers 136-104 behind a three-point avalanche.

This is the first meeting of the season between these two.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season, and Myles Turner has chipped in 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, and Chet Holmgren adds 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks a night.

The hook is simple: the Bucks need a statement win to stabilize their season, and the Thunder show up every night like they’re trying to choke the life out of the league.

Injury Report

Bucks

Taurean Prince: Out (neck surgery)

Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable (oblique strain)

Myles Turner: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Thunder

Alex Caruso: Out (right adductor strain)

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (right soleus strain)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL, surgical recovery)

Nikola Topic: Out (surgical recovery)

Jalen Williams: Out (right hamstring strain)

Jaylin Williams: Questionable (left glute contusion)

Why The Bucks Have The Advantage

The Bucks’ biggest edge is simple: shot-making, especially from deep. They’re hitting 39.4% from three this season, which is top-tier, and they get up 37.3 attempts per game. If they catch one of those nights where the threes fall early, they can keep this close even if the Thunder win the “process.”

They also don’t play slowly. They average 26.2 assists per game, and when the ball moves, Giannis becomes impossible to load up on because the help arrives a beat late.

And here’s the real matchup swing: if Turner plays, the Bucks can pull Holmgren away from the rim and open driving lanes for Giannis. That’s the one way to make an elite defense look human.

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the best profile in basketball right now. They score 121.4 points per game, and they allow just about 108 a night. That’s an offense that overwhelms you and a defense that never gives you breath.

They also win the possession battle. The Thunder turn it over only 12.3 times per game, and they generate a ton of chaos the other way with 10.1 steals per game. That matters against a Bucks team that’s been loose at 14.8 turnovers per game.

Even the travel angle doesn’t scare them. The Thunder are 16-5 on the road, so this isn’t a “good team at home, different team outside” thing.

If the Thunder get this into a rhythm game, the Bucks are going to spend the whole night chasing cutters, closing out to shooters, and praying the refs give them a breather.

X-Factors

Bobby Portis is the Bucks guy who can flip a quarter by himself. He’s at 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and the Bucks need his scoring to survive the non-Giannis minutes. If Portis hits a couple pick-and-pop jumpers early, the Thunder can’t just sit in help positions and swarm the paint.

AJ Green is the swing shooter. He’s averaging 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and he’s drilling 43.7% from three. If he’s bombing, the Thunder’s defensive scheme gets stress-tested because you can’t help off him at all.

Kyle Kuzma is the “random” Bucks X-factor. He’s at 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, and if he’s hitting those quick-trigger threes, it keeps the Bucks from getting stuck in late-clock Giannis isolations.

For the Thunder, Isaiah Joe is the spacing grenade. He’s at 9.7 points per game and he’s hitting 41.8% from three. If the Bucks load up on Shai drives, Joe is the guy who makes them pay instantly.

Lu Dort is the tone-setter on defense. He’s only at 8.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, but his real value is making stars miserable. If Dort turns Giannis touches into work and frustration, the Bucks’ offense can get ugly fast.

Cason Wallace is the sneaky chaos piece. He’s at 7.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game, and he’s exactly the kind of guard who blows up sloppy stretches. If he creates two or three live-ball turnovers, that can be a 10-point swing in five minutes.

Prediction

I’m taking the Thunder. The Bucks can keep it interesting if the threes rain, but the Thunder’s defense plus their clean offense feels like too much, especially with the Bucks fighting consistency all season.

Prediction: Bucks 110, Thunder 121