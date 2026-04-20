Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 2 already feels important for both sides. The Nuggets took the opener 116-105, but the game had real swings. The Timberwolves led by 12 early, got back within five in the fourth, and still left down 0-1 because the middle of the game belonged to the Nuggets.

Monday’s game tips at 10:30 PM ET at Ball Arena. The main question is simple. Can the Timberwolves clean up the parts of Game 1 that broke them, or does this keep turning into the same Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray game? Jokic finished the opener with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. Murray had 30 points and went 16-for-16 at the line.

The Timberwolves did have good stretches in the opener. Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 22. Jaden McDaniels and the wings had some early success when the ball moved and the offense stayed out of isolation. The problem was that those stretches did not last long enough.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: Questionable (right knee injury maintenance)

Nuggets

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The biggest reason is what already worked in Game 1. The game was tied at 68 early in the third quarter. Then the Nuggets ripped off a 17-2 run and took control. Across the second and third quarters, they outscored the Timberwolves 68-46, shot 23-for-42, and got 24 of Murray’s 30 points in that stretch. That was the game.

The second big edge from the opener was the foul line. Murray went 16-for-16 by himself. The Nuggets finished 30-for-33 as a team. The Timberwolves went 14-for-19. That gap is too big in a playoff game between teams that know each other this well. If Murray keeps getting downhill and getting whistles, the Timberwolves will keep playing uphill.

From a matchup standpoint, it still starts with the Jokic-Murray two-man game. The Timberwolves know it is coming, but the coverage problem is still the same. If Gobert stays back, Murray gets into pull-ups and pocket passes. If the Timberwolves come up higher, Jokic gets short-roll space and puts the weak side into rotation. If they switch, Jokic gets a smaller defender or Murray turns the corner. That is why the Nuggets keep coming back to it in the big moments.

The other reason to trust the Nuggets is that the Timberwolves helped them too much in Game 1. The offense got stuck. The spacing got static. Some possessions turned into frustration basketball. That is exactly what the Nuggets want. They do not need chaos. They want you late in the clock, taking hard shots, while Jokic controls the next possession on the other end.

There is also a simple point here. The Nuggets did not play a perfect opener and still won by 11. They had early turnover issues and gave the Timberwolves easy points in the first quarter. Once the game settled into half-court offense, they still looked more comfortable. That is not a good sign for the Timberwolves heading into the adjustment game.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The first reason to think the Timberwolves can respond is that they did create enough openings to make this a different game. Gobert had one of his better offensive games in this matchup, and the Timberwolves got some good early work in pick-and-roll before the offense stalled out. If they stay with that approach and keep the ball moving, they can get cleaner shots than they did in the middle quarters.

The second point is that the Nuggets are still more vulnerable on defense than on offense. The Timberwolves scored 105, led early, and got downhill often enough to show there are shots there. This is not a defense that shuts everything off. The Timberwolves can get into the paint if Edwards is moving well enough and if Julius Randle gives them more force than he did in the opener.

From a basketball standpoint, the biggest adjustment has to be offensive flow. The Timberwolves did not play smart enough in Game 1. The ball stuck too much. Edwards started by creating for others and then drifted into tougher shots later. Game 2 has to be more drive, kick, swing, and attack again. If the Timberwolves turn this into one-on-one offense, the Nuggets will take that every time.

The other change is emotional control. The Timberwolves got dragged into the whistle battle in the second quarter, especially when Murray kept getting to the line. Whether they liked the calls or not, the result was bad. Game 2 has to be cleaner. Fewer reach-ins, fewer frustration fouls, fewer wasted possessions after a missed call. Against Jokic and Murray, that stuff piles up fast.

If the Timberwolves are going to split the road games, they need a more balanced version of Edwards and a much better half-court offense around him. The game cannot keep turning into late-clock bailouts. They need early paint touches, better spacing, and more shots for the wings before the defense gets fully loaded.

X-Factors

Aaron Gordon is a big one for the Nuggets because he is usually the player who punishes over-help in this matchup. He had 17 points in Game 1, and a lot of them came from simple offense: cuts, finishes, and scoring when the Timberwolves tilted too hard toward Jokic and Murray. If Gordon keeps getting those baskets, the Timberwolves are defending too much of the floor.

Christian Braun is another important piece because the Nuggets do not need huge numbers from him. They need force, cuts, rebounding, and solid wing defense. He scored 12 in Game 1, and that is enough if the stars are doing their part. When Braun gives the Nuggets steady two-way minutes, the rotation gets much easier to trust.

Jaden McDaniels is a major one for the Timberwolves because he has to help on both ends. The Timberwolves need his defense on the perimeter, but they also need his offense to stay active. If he is just standing and watching, the offense gets too easy to load up against. He has to hit open shots and attack closeouts when the ball swings to him.

Naz Reid is the other big swing player because the bench offense has to be better. The Nuggets got enough from their support group. The Timberwolves need more punch from Reid if they want to avoid another game where too much falls on Edwards late. If Reid scores and spaces the floor well, the Timberwolves can play smaller and force tougher defensive decisions.

Prediction

Game 2 should be better from the Timberwolves because the fixes are obvious. Move the ball more. Keep Gobert involved. Stay out of frustration basketball. Try to turn Edwards into a playmaker first and a scorer second. Those are real adjustments. The bigger problem is still there, though. The Nuggets have the two safest offensive players in the series, and they already showed they can take control without playing a perfect game.

The Timberwolves can make this tighter. They should. But unless they change the foul-line battle and clean up the half-court offense, the matchup still leans Nuggets. Jokic and Murray have seen too much of this coverage, and Game 1 looked like they already know exactly where they want to go next.

Prediction: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 109