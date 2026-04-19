Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Shares Strong Words On Referees After Game 1 Loss Against Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shared a strong take on refereeing in their Game 1 NBA Playoffs loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) on the court during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves opened their 2026 NBA Playoffs run with a 116-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the 3-6 matchup in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are the road team and enjoyed an early lead before the Nuggets clawed back into the game and executed the win to start their revenge for their 2024 Playoff loss at the hands of the Anthony Edwards-led Wolves.

Edwards had a disappointing Playoff opener against Denver, putting up 22 points (7-19 FG), nine rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks as Minnesota’s offense ran out of steam. They’ll have to be ready for a tough Game 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver, especially with Edwards’ take on the referees in this series.

After the loss, Edwards spoke to the media in his post-game press conference, reacting to Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray (30 PTS, 7-22 FG, 16-16 FT) attempting 16 free throws by himself. The 25-year-old Wolves star made it clear that his team can’t be upset at losing due to the referees, since they need to go into every game with the expectation that the referees won’t be on their side.

“We expected it to be a game like this. If that’s the case, then we weren’t mentally ready because we knew how it was going to go, and that they’re gonna get foul calls, and we might not get none, and that’s okay. We gotta be ready for that and mentally prepared for it to go their way and not go our way, and we should be okay with that.”

This is a very mature take from Edwards, as we’ve seen multiple players complain endlessly about the NBA’s refereeing. Edwards is accepting the fact that there will be games where he and his team feel shortchanged by the officials, but every team should indeed game-plan in a way that their offense can keep going even when there are challenges like the one the Timberwolves encountered in Game 1.

The Nuggets shot 30-33 from the free-throw line as a team compared to Minnesota’s 14-19. Denver got 25.8 (fourth-highest) free throw attempts per game during the regular season, while the Wolves got 25.3 FTA per game (sixth-highest).

Edwards personally attempted seven free throws. He’ll have to lead by example on the court to have a chance to beat the Nuggets, but that might be harder than expected, as he is also recovering from a knee injury, which doesn’t appear to be fully healed at this time.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the regular season. He’d likely have been a candidate for an All-NBA selection, but the NBA didn’t grant him the same exception they did Cade Cunningham and Luka Doncic to maintain their eligibility. Although Doncic and Cunningham both played 64 regular-season games compared to Edwards’ 61 games.

An All-NBA team selection would feel hollow if Edwards couldn’t lead his Timberwolves to at least the second round after making the Western Conference Finals for the last two seasons.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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