Brandon Ingram Criticizes Raptors After Taking Only 1 Shot In Second Half Of Playoff Loss To Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram had words about how the coaches used him in their 126-113 Game 1 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Dec 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) reacts after making a shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit John Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) reacts after making a shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Toronto Raptors‘ return to the NBA Playoffs got off to a rocky start with a 126-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1. The 4-5 NBA Playoff matchup between the teams continues on April 20 with Game 2, but the Raptors already have a 1-0 deficit they need to find a way to come back from.

Brandon Ingram made his Playoff debut with the Raptors and had an average performance with 17 points (5-9 FG), two rebounds, four assists, and one block. Ingram played over 36 minutes in the game, so it was surprising that he took just nine shots total in the entire game. He took eight shots in the first half, so only one shot in 24 minutes of the second half from the team’s leading scorer is unusual.

Ingram addressed his passive shooting performance in the second half in the post-game press conference, attributing his shot volume in the loss to head coach Darko Rajakovic’s game plan.

“Well, the coach wanted to use me as a screener. Also, he noticed that my man wasn’t coming off me, so he wanted me outside of the action and being a receiver. At the end of the day, me shooting 9 shots is not going to win basketball games.”

Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the regular season, attempting 16.7 shots per game. He is the team’s featured scorer, so if he is not providing consistent scoring, it’ll be hard for the Raptors to keep up with the Cavaliers’ backcourt of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Ingram hasn’t had many Playoff opportunities in his career, but is averaging a strong 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 16.5 shots per game in 11 Playoff games in his career. The 28-year-old forward can’t have nights like these if the Raptors are hoping to make a miracle run through the Eastern Conference.

The scoreline doesn’t reflect the competitiveness of the game itself, as a 21-6 run in the first six minutes of the third quarter essentially killed the Raptors, as they couldn’t recover from that run for the rest of the second half. It’s important to remember that the first half was closely-contested, with the Raptors trailing by only seven points at the midway point.

If Ingram was more aggressive in the second half, the Raptors could’ve made a bigger dent in their deficit. They outscored the Cavaliers 37-29 in the fourth quarter, but without Ingram setting the tone offensively, it was going to be hard for Toronto to find consistent scoring opportunities against a strong Cavaliers team.

The Raptors don’t have the Playoff experience of the current Cavs core and are the road team for this series, so they have to overperform to potentially pull off an upset. It won’t happen unless Ingram is locked in, so a conversation with coach Rajakovic is crucial for the team before Game 2 starts.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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