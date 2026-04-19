Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes Caught On Video Threatening To Hit Jabari Smith Jr. In The Face

Jaxson Hayes found himself at the center of controversy after a viral courtside clip appeared to capture him threatening Jabari Smith Jr. during Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

The moment surfaced through a livestream by popular streamer YourRAGE, who was sitting courtside. During a timeout, Hayes was being attended to by medical staff for what appeared to be a hand injury. In the middle of that sequence, the audio picked up Hayes saying:

“I’m gonna hit Jabari Smith in the face… I’m gonna smack the f**k out of him.”

YourRAGE overheard Lakers Center Jaxson Hayes saying he’s going to hit Jabari Smith Jr. while courtside 😭 “I’m gonna hit Jabari Smith in the face yall hear it, ima smack the f*ck out of him” pic.twitter.com/Y381xnzFIa — yoxic (@yoxics) April 19, 2026

The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing strong reactions from fans and raising questions about what exactly happened in that moment.

Context matters here. Hayes had just returned after missing the final four regular-season games with a sore left foot. He logged limited minutes in Game 1 and appeared visibly frustrated after picking up multiple fouls and dealing with physical contact. Emotions run high in playoff settings, especially in a physical matchup like this one. Still, the language caught on camera pushed the situation beyond typical in-game frustration.

There is also some uncertainty around the clip itself. A section of fans believe the audio could have been misheard or taken out of context. Courtside environments are loud, chaotic, and often distorted through microphones. Without a clear confirmation from Hayes or the team, the exact intent behind the comment remains unclear.

On the court, both players contributed in different ways. Hayes played 13 minutes, finishing with four points on perfect shooting, along with one rebound and one block. His impact was limited, and foul trouble kept him from finding rhythm. Smith, on the other hand, had a heavier workload. He recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals in 43 minutes, though he struggled with efficiency.

The game itself told a larger story. The Lakers secured a 107–98 win, controlling the pace and executing efficiently on both ends. They shot over 60% from the field and consistently generated quality looks, while the Rockets struggled to convert despite strong rebounding numbers. LeBron James orchestrated the offense with 19 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds, setting the tone for a balanced team performance.

That win gives the Lakers a 1–0 lead in the series, but moments like this add tension heading into Game 2. Playoff series often build on small flashpoints, and physical matchups between frontcourt players can escalate quickly.

Hayes has had prior incidents that fans pointed to after the clip went viral, including a recent suspension earlier in the season. That history has shaped how some viewers interpreted the moment. Even so, there has been no official indication of disciplinary action tied to this specific incident.

For now, the focus shifts back to the series. The Lakers need contributions from role players like Hayes, especially with key injuries affecting their rotation. Houston, meanwhile, will look to respond with more control and efficiency and hope Kevin Durant comes back in Game 2 after missing Game 1.

The clip created noise, but the bigger story remains the game and the series ahead.