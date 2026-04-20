Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson’s Shot-Making Can’t Prevent Shocking Game 2 Loss

The New York Knicks walked into Game 2 expecting to tighten their grip on the series, but instead, they let one slip. Despite controlling large stretches and building a double-digit lead, the Knicks couldn’t land the knockout punch against the Atlanta Hawks in a 107-106 result.

It wasn’t for lack of effort from Jalen Brunson, who once again carried the offensive burden. His shot-making kept New York afloat through rough patches, but the inefficiency and lack of consistent help proved costly. The Knicks generated second chances and dominated the glass, yet failed to convert when it mattered most, especially from the free-throw line.

This loss will sting because it felt avoidable. The Knicks did enough to win in several areas, but lapses in execution, turnovers, and cold stretches at the worst possible time turned a winnable game into a frustrating defeat. Here’s how each player graded out.

Jalen Brunson: B+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 3 TOV, 10-26 FG, 4-10 3PT, 5-7 FT, 35 MIN

Brunson battled all night and delivered big buckets, but needed 26 shots to get there. He kept the offense alive, yet couldn’t quite tilt the game late.

Karl-Anthony Towns: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 2 BLK, 8-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 34 MIN

Efficient scoring and solid interior presence from Karl-Anthony Towns, but the turnovers and limited playmaking impact hurt his overall influence.

Josh Hart: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-6 FT, 35 MIN

Classic Josh Hart performance: energy, rebounding, and all-around production. He did a little bit of everything to keep New York competitive.

OG Anunoby: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-8 FT, 38 MIN

Strong two-way showing from OG Anunoby, but the missed free throws loom large in a close loss.

Mitchell Robinson: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-6 FG, 1-2 FT, 18 MIN

Robinson was extremely efficient and active on the glass. A real bright spot off the bench.

Jordan Clarkson: B-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 11 MIN

Provided some scoring punch, though his impact was limited in a short stint.

Mikal Bridges: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 37 MIN

Mikal Bridges never found a rhythm offensively. The Knicks needed more from him as a secondary scorer.

Jose Alvarado: C

Game Stats: 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 9 MIN

Brought energy and playmaking, but no scoring to show for it.

Miles McBride: D+

Game Stats: 1 REB, 2 TOV, 0-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 13 MIN

Struggled to make an impact on either end.

Landry Shamet: D

Game Stats: 2 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 10 MIN

Couldn’t contribute offensively and made a couple of costly mistakes.