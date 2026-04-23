Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns Reflect On Knicks’ Heartbreaking 1-Point Loss To Hawks In Game 3

What Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns said to the media following the Knicks' heartbreaking loss to the Hawks after coming back from an 18-point deficit.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Jalen Brunson #11 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Jalen Brunson #11 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Knicks were on the road in Atlanta for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Hawks and ended up losing 108-109 after coming back from an 18-point deficit to take a lead (108-105) in the final minute.

Unfortunately for them, Jalen Brunson came up short in the final two possessions, where the Hawks ended up being clutch to make the final two shots and take the lead again. A gut-punching loss for all the Knicks’ fans.

Following the failed comeback, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns spoke to the media, where they made their feelings known on the outcome of tonight. Brunson was cold with his answers, while Towns got a bit more candid about his emotions.

“I wish I had a better answer for you. I got nothing right now,” said Brunson when asked about what he saw in the final two possessions that deflated their valiant comeback.

“Not good enough,” Brunson further added in his opinion on his own floor game recently. “Everything,” he said when asked what he would change about it.

Brunson finished the game with 26 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He shot 11-23 from the floor (47.8 FG%) and did not make a single three-point shot in five attempts.

Towns, however, was a lot more candid about his emotions after the game when he addressed the locker room media scrum.

“We fought, and it shows that we’ve got that fight. We’ll never quit on ourselves, no matter how the game is going… but we need to close out the game. We just didn’t today,” said Towns in his initial remarks.

“Of course, it hurts when you give yourself a chance to win. Last game and this game. But credit where credit is due to the Hawks, who found a way to win.”

“It hurts more that we didn’t put ourselves in a position to win; we just didn’t close the show. So that’s why it was an emotional one. You know, it’s tough, we’ve got to keep our heads up. It’s okay to be disappointed; that means we care. Now we’ve got to get the next one,” Towns further added.

“I mean, it’s tough to hear the crowd cheer with them saying the other team won. I don’t think about the shots, I think about the result, and that’s always tough,” Towns concluded while talking about the final two possessions that turned the game around.

Towns ended the night with 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks while shooting 7-12 from the floor (58.3 FG%) and 1-3 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%). But Towns said that his offensively efficient night means nothing if the team does not win.

Clearly, the Knicks’ locker room atmosphere is distraught after this loss to the Hawks. If the Knicks don’t win Game 4, which is on Saturday, then they will very steep hill to climb ahead of them to stay alive in the playoffs.

Only 13 teams have managed to come back from down 3-1 in a series in 298 such instances in NBA history. Hence, the result of Game 4 could make it or break it for the Knicks’ hopes in the playoffs.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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