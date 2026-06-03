Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Reveals His Mindset Going Into Historic Finals Series

Jalen Brunson opens up on his team's approach ahead of Game 1 vs. Spurs.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after the Denver Nuggets call timeout in the second overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time in decades, and excitement couldn’t be higher. With a showdown against the San Antonio Spurs projected to deliver elite-level basketball on all sides, it’s going to be must-watch TV for the fans.

For Knicks star Jalen Brunson, there’s a lot at stake, and he’s confident they can finish the job against a younger, inexperienced team. According to Jalen, the approach is about staying humble and being teachable, even on the biggest stage in basketball.

“I think we’re a hard-working group. I feel like we’ve been doubted a lot,” said Jalen. “There’s been a lot of noise on the outside that we could obviously talk about and complain about, do something about, but we’ve always just gone into the gym, worked on our game individually… Our mentality is the right place at the right time. We just have to stay focused and keep learning. We can’t be satisfied just because we’re here; we have to continue to keep learning.”

For Jalen, this run isn’t just professional, it’s downright personal. 27 years ago, his father, Rick Brunson, suited up for the Knicks, and now his son is on the verge of leading them to their first title since 1973. Coming full circle is a surreal experience for Jalen, but he hasn’t had much time to think as he prepares for the upcoming series.

“It’s pretty surreal – it’s something I haven’t really thought about. Once the season’s over, once the career’s over, we’ll be able to think about this stuff,” Brunson said. “It’s a cool feeling.”

Brunson started with the Dallas Mavericks before joining the New York Knicks in 2022, and nobody anticipated the success that would follow. In just a few short years, he became one of the biggest stars in the city, and his play/leadership on the court helped them return to contention. Over time, Jalen became the face and hero of the Knicks, as they gradually climbed the NBA hierarchy.

This season was, arguably, Jalen at his best, with averages of 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting and 36.9% shooting from three. While the Knicks finished only third in the standings (53-29), they are just four wins away from the Finals after going 12-2 in the first three rounds.

The Knicks haven’t been this close to the title in many years, but Brunson will not let his team get caught up in the moment. Knowing what’s at stake, he’s imploring his teammates to stay focused and avoid any unnecessary distractions. In the end, despite reaching heights they haven’t seen in decades, the Knicks are not feeling satisfied, and they will not rest until a champion is crowned.

With so many emotions attached, it’s impossible to say what to expect from the Knicks (especially after an extended break). On one hand, it could take a while to shake off the rust and contain a Spurs team that’s been carrying a steady rhythm all season. On the other hand, the hiatus could make the Knicks much fresher and stronger than their opponents. No matter how it plays out, the Knicks will not be short on motivation to get the job done.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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