Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Consulted On Milwaukee Bucks Coaching Hire Amid Communication Breakdown

It’s gone from bad to worse for the Milwaukee Bucks following their latest failed season. On the outside looking in on playoff action, their summer has already begun, and they’ve made their first big move with a change in the coaching department.

Announced today, the Bucks are finalizing terms to hire former Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins to step in for Doc Rivers, marking their first major decision of the offseason. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was not consulted on the move, and he hasn’t had contact with the front office in months.

“I’m not aware of any involvement from Giannis in the search process,” said Shams on NBA Today. “This was something that the Bucks genuinely led, feeling like Taylor Jenkins was their guy. This was the best coach under any circumstances, and he has shown that throughout his coaching career. We know that the Bucks have hard decisions to make across this offseason, and that starts with a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

“They had conversations at the deadline about him, and my understanding is that there’s been zero communication between these two sides since the deadline, as far as Giannis and the organization’s top brass. This day, and moving forward, is really the dawn of a new era in Milwaukee as far as culture and bringing in Taylor Jenkins.”

The Bucks have been in a miserable state for a while now, but this news shows just how bad things have gotten. A star of Giannis’ caliber should always have a say in major team decisions (especially the coach), but Giannis (reportedly) hasn’t even spoken with the front office since he was dangled in trade talks back in February.

In the end, as much as Giannis preaches loyalty, his situation with the front office continues to devolve behind the scenes. After winning the championship in 2021, things have gone downhill for the Bucks, who have been defined by struggles both on and off the court. This season, they hit rock bottom as a franchise, finishing 11th in the East at just 32-50.

All the while, Giannis has been privately clamoring for a trade, with reports listing several high-market teams as potential landing spots for the two-time MVP. Before the deadline, the Bucks nearly finalized a blockbuster deal for the NBA superstar, but they ultimately shot it down at the last minute.

So, with Giannis trade talks looming, the Bucks knew they had to do something to re-earn his trust, and parting with Doc Rivers was the first step. With Jenkins, the Bucks believe they’ve found someone who can establish a culture of excellence for the franchise, just like he did with the Grizzlies during the height of the Ja Morant era.

The only problem is that they never bothered to ask Giannis for his input. With relations so sour already, the Greek Freak can’t be feeling great about being left out of such a critical decision. Then again, he may not be around long enough for it to matter. This July, as the Bucks consider all their options on the market, Giannis will surely put added pressure on them to find him a new home.

Regardless of how it plays out, the Bucks are confident that Jenkins can steer them in the right direction. With Giannis or without Giannis, Milwaukee is preparing for every possibility as they look to make things right for the 2026-27 season. It’s much easier said than done, but a favorable outcome with Giannis remains possible, given that he’s got another two years and $120 million on his deal.