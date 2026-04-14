NBA Insider Urges Bucks To Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Supermax Makes Zero Sense”

Insider urges Bucks to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo amid supermax dilemma.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum.
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

An explosive offseason could be coming for the Milwaukee Bucks, and one NBA insider believes the franchise has no choice but to make the hardest decision in basketball. According to Tim MacMahon, speaking on the Hoop Collective podcast, keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo on a supermax deal no longer makes sense for the team.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo on a supermax makes zero sense for Milwaukee Bucks. If you’re going to be mediocre, don’t be expensive. I’m sorry. You can’t be a crappy small-market team with a massive payroll. None of that makes any sense.”

“For the Bucks’ best interest, they need to trade Giannis. Now, if they want to work with him on his preferred list of destinations, if they feel like they have to, okay, that’s all stuff to figure out. But Giannis back on their roster on a supermax extension would be ridiculous.”

That statement cuts straight to Milwaukee’s current situation. The Bucks finished 32-50, ending 11th in the East and missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. A season that began with expectations quickly unraveled due to injuries, inconsistency, and roster limitations. The organization even moved on from head coach Doc Rivers, a decision that reportedly caught Giannis off guard.

Despite the team’s struggles, Giannis remained elite when on the floor. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three. The production still places him among the most dominant players in the league.

The concern is availability and trajectory. Giannis played only 36 games this season due to ankle and calf injuries. His play style relies heavily on physical dominance, constant rim pressure, and downhill force. That brings long-term wear on the lower body, especially for a player who is 31.

Milwaukee now faces a defining choice. Giannis is eligible for a four-year, $275 million supermax extension this offseason. The ownership has made its stance clear. Either he commits long-term, or they explore a trade rather than risk losing him for nothing.

MacMahon believes the answer is obvious: Trade the Greek Freak in the offseason. The logic centers on flexibility. Milwaukee lacks draft capital, has limited cap space, and sits close to the luxury tax threshold. Keeping Giannis locks them into a high-cost roster without clear championship upside. Trading him, on the other hand, could bring back young players, picks, and long-term options.

League executives already expect a massive market to form. Teams like the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are emerging as potential suitors, joining previously linked teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Reports suggest as many as six teams could pursue him aggressively.

From Giannis’ perspective, the situation remains complex. He has publicly stated that no extension offer has been placed in front of him yet. His priority has always been winning, and Milwaukee’s current roster does not project as a contender in a loaded Eastern Conference.

If Milwaukee commits to Giannis, they commit to an expensive, uncertain future. If they trade him, they reset the franchise and begin a new era. There is no easy path but the decision will define the next decade of Bucks basketball.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images 5 Best Candidates For Milwaukee Bucks’ Next Head Coach: Who Replaces Doc Rivers?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like