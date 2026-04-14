NBA Insider Urges Bucks To Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Supermax Makes Zero Sense”

An explosive offseason could be coming for the Milwaukee Bucks, and one NBA insider believes the franchise has no choice but to make the hardest decision in basketball. According to Tim MacMahon, speaking on the Hoop Collective podcast, keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo on a supermax deal no longer makes sense for the team.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo on a supermax makes zero sense for Milwaukee Bucks. If you’re going to be mediocre, don’t be expensive. I’m sorry. You can’t be a crappy small-market team with a massive payroll. None of that makes any sense.”

“For the Bucks’ best interest, they need to trade Giannis. Now, if they want to work with him on his preferred list of destinations, if they feel like they have to, okay, that’s all stuff to figure out. But Giannis back on their roster on a supermax extension would be ridiculous.”

That statement cuts straight to Milwaukee’s current situation. The Bucks finished 32-50, ending 11th in the East and missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. A season that began with expectations quickly unraveled due to injuries, inconsistency, and roster limitations. The organization even moved on from head coach Doc Rivers, a decision that reportedly caught Giannis off guard.

Despite the team’s struggles, Giannis remained elite when on the floor. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three. The production still places him among the most dominant players in the league.

The concern is availability and trajectory. Giannis played only 36 games this season due to ankle and calf injuries. His play style relies heavily on physical dominance, constant rim pressure, and downhill force. That brings long-term wear on the lower body, especially for a player who is 31.

Milwaukee now faces a defining choice. Giannis is eligible for a four-year, $275 million supermax extension this offseason. The ownership has made its stance clear. Either he commits long-term, or they explore a trade rather than risk losing him for nothing.

MacMahon believes the answer is obvious: Trade the Greek Freak in the offseason. The logic centers on flexibility. Milwaukee lacks draft capital, has limited cap space, and sits close to the luxury tax threshold. Keeping Giannis locks them into a high-cost roster without clear championship upside. Trading him, on the other hand, could bring back young players, picks, and long-term options.

League executives already expect a massive market to form. Teams like the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are emerging as potential suitors, joining previously linked teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Reports suggest as many as six teams could pursue him aggressively.

From Giannis’ perspective, the situation remains complex. He has publicly stated that no extension offer has been placed in front of him yet. His priority has always been winning, and Milwaukee’s current roster does not project as a contender in a loaded Eastern Conference.

If Milwaukee commits to Giannis, they commit to an expensive, uncertain future. If they trade him, they reset the franchise and begin a new era. There is no easy path but the decision will define the next decade of Bucks basketball.