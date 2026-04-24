Raptors Player Ratings: Barnes And Barrett Combine For 66 Points In Blowout Game 3 Win

The Toronto Raptors finally delivered their most complete performance of the series, overwhelming the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-104 in Game 3. From the jump, Toronto controlled the tempo, shot the lights out, and never allowed Cleveland to settle.

Leading the charge were Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, who combined for a staggering 66 points while doing it efficiently and within the flow of the offense. Barnes orchestrated everything as a point-forward, while Barrett attacked with confidence and knocked down shots from deep.

Beyond the stars, Toronto’s depth showed up in a big way. The bench provided scoring bursts, the defense forced turnovers, and the ball movement (29 assists) kept the Cavaliers scrambling all night. This was a dominant win, and here are the Raptors’ player ratings.

RJ Barrett: A+

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 12-19 FG, 6-8 3PT, 3-7 FT, 39 MIN

Barrett was aggressive from the opening tip and never cooled off. He drilled threes, attacked the rim, and played with a level of confidence that overwhelmed Cleveland’s defense. When he’s this locked in, he looks every bit like a star.

Scottie Barnes: A+

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 11-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 8-10 FT, 35 MIN

Barnes controlled the entire game with his all-around brilliance. He scored efficiently, created for others, and dictated pace like a seasoned floor general. This was a superstar-level performance that showcased his full offensive arsenal.

Collin Murray-Boyles: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 11-15 FG, 28 MIN

Murray-Boyles dominated his minutes with physicality and efficiency. He scored inside, crashed the glass, and made life tough for Cleveland’s frontcourt. A huge two-way impact.

Jamison Battle: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 5-5 FG, 4-4 3PT, 16 MIN

Battle was instant offense off the bench, knocking down everything he looked at. His shooting stretch helped blow the game wide open. Efficient and impactful in limited minutes.

Jakob Poeltl: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 18 MIN

Poeltl gave the Raptors strong interior minutes, finishing efficiently and protecting the paint. He didn’t need big usage to make an impact. His presence helped stabilize the defense.

Brandon Ingram: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

Brandon Ingram played a steady, low-maintenance role in this one, picking his spots and letting the hot hands carry the offense. He stayed efficient and didn’t force anything, which is exactly what this team needed. His defensive activity also stood out with a couple of timely steals.

Jamal Shead: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 5 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 30 MIN

Shead impacted the game defensively in a major way with five steals. Offensively, he focused on playmaking and pushing tempo. The turnovers were there, but the defensive disruption stood out more.

Ja’Kobe Walter: D

Game Stats: 2 REB, 0-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 26 MIN

A rough night offensively, as Walter couldn’t find his rhythm from anywhere on the floor. The good news is it didn’t hurt the team thanks to the blowout. Still, he’ll want to bounce back quickly.

Sandro Mamukelashvili: D

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 0-3 FG, 0-2 FT, 11 MIN

Mamukelashvili struggled to make an offensive impact in his minutes. He moved the ball fine but couldn’t convert opportunities. A quiet outing overall.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 2 MIN

Limited run makes this hard to judge, but he didn’t do much in his short stint. Just a brief appearance. Not enough time to leave a mark.

Jonathan Mogbo: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1-1 FG, 2 MIN

Quick cameo, but he made his only shot and didn’t make mistakes. Did his job in limited time. Nothing more, nothing less.

Garrett Temple: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 0-1 FG, 2 MIN

Veteran presence, even in short minutes. Didn’t impact the stat sheet much. Just helped keep things organized briefly.

A.J. Lawson: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 2 MIN

Very limited action and no real impact. Didn’t get enough run to find rhythm. Essentially a placeholder shift.