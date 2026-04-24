Timberwolves Player Ratings: Balanced Team Effort Leads To Shocking Game 3 Result Against Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked us all by coming out and dominating the Denver Nuggets 113-96 in Game 3.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves put together one of their most complete performances of the season, dismantling the Denver Nuggets from start to finish in a Game 3 stunner to take a 2-1 series lead. This was teamwork on both ends of the floor, leading to a 113-96 victory.

Minnesota dominated the game in all the areas that matter most in the playoffs. They crushed Denver on the glass (53-40), piled up 31 assists, and generated easy offense with 68 points in the paint.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets never found rhythm, shooting just 34% from the field as the Timberwolves’ defense swarmed every action and forced tough looks all night. What made this performance even more impressive was how many players contributed.

From Anthony Edwards’ steady scoring to Rudy Gobert’s interior dominance, this was a true team win. If Minnesota can replicate this level of cohesion, this series just got a lot more interesting.

 

Jaden McDaniels: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 0 TOV, 9-13 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 41 MIN

Jaden McDaniels was everywhere, specifically efficient scoring, elite defense, and strong rebounding. He played with confidence and controlled his matchups on both ends. This was one of those quietly dominant performances that swings games.

 

Ayo Dosunmu: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 2 TOV, 10-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 5-6 FT, 32 MIN

Conley completely controlled the game, orchestrating the offense with precision. He picked apart Denver’s defense while scoring efficiently himself. A veteran masterclass in tempo and decision-making.

 

Rudy Gobert: A

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 3 BLK, 0 TOV, 3-7 FG, 4-5 FT, 36 MIN

Gobert anchored the paint defensively and made life miserable for Denver inside. His rim protection and rebounding were game-changing, and he finished efficiently when called upon. A classic Gobert impact game.

 

Donte DiVincenzo: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 1 TOV, 6-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 33 MIN

DiVincenzo brought energy on both ends, especially defensively where his four steals sparked transition opportunities. He also handled playmaking duties seamlessly and hit timely shots. A high-impact, two-way performance.

 

Anthony Edwards: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 6-15 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-3 FT, 24 MIN

Edwards didn’t need to dominate the scoring to control the game. He let the offense come to him and made the right reads throughout. Even without a huge scoring night, his presence still dictated defensive attention.

 

Julius Randle: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-6 FT, 33 MIN

Randle wasn’t overly efficient, but he brought physicality and playmaking that helped set the tone early. He attacked mismatches and kept the defense honest, even when the shot wasn’t falling consistently. A solid, workmanlike performance.

 

Naz Reid: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 18 MIN

Reid didn’t shoot particularly well, but he contributed on the glass and moved the ball effectively. His versatility still helped space the floor. A decent all-around outing despite the inefficiency.

 

Bones Hyland: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 15 MIN

Dosunmu provided a solid boost off the bench, knocking down a couple of threes and staying active defensively. He played within his role and didn’t force anything. A clean, effective performance.

 

Kyle Anderson: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 5 MIN

A very limited stint where Anderson didn’t have much opportunity to contribute. He stayed within the system but didn’t leave a mark. Minimal impact overall.

 

Julian Phillips: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 MIN

Extremely brief appearance, but he managed to show activity in limited time. Not enough minutes to truly evaluate. Neutral contribution.

 

Joan Beringer: N/A

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 MIN

Made the most of a short stint by grabbing rebounds and bringing energy. Limited opportunity, but positive effort. A quick, effective cameo.

 

Mike Conley: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 1 MIN

Only a minute in garbage time, so he doesn’t get a score.

 

Joe Ingles: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Similarly, only a minute of action.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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