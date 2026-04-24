Rockets vs. Lakers Game 3 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 3 on Friday at 8:00 PM ET at the Toyota Center, with the Lakers enjoying a 2-0 first-round lead in the 2026 NBA Playoff matchup.

Despite being underdogs in the series, the Lakers have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead after executing a 101-94 win over the Rockets in Game 2. LA’s red-hot shooting continued with a 13-28 three-point night (46.4 3P%), while the Rockets struggled to get their offense going, shooting 36-89 from the field while committing 15 turnovers as a team.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in another masterful game. Luke Kennard is proving his hot streak might not be a fluke with 23 points, six rebounds, and three steals in the win. Marcus Smart had 25 points, seven assists, and five steals in one of the best playoff performances of his career.

The Rockets welcomed Kevin Durant back to the lineup after the forward missed Game 1. However, a red-hot 20-point half on 6-7 shooting was undone by a disastrous second-half showing, in which Durant ended the night with 23 points (6-12 FG), six rebounds, four assists, and nine turnovers. Alperen Sengun had 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks, but his overall performance was still underwhelming enough for him to not be guarded as a credible offensive threat in the game.

The Lakers will smell blood in the water and do their best to take a 3-0 series lead without their two leading guards having played a single game, although Austin Reaves is questionable for this clash. A 0-3 deficit would be impossible to overcome for the Rockets, so it might be now-or-never for them to prove they’re capable of competing at the highest level.

Injury Report

Rockets

Kevin Durant: Questionable (ankle)

Fred VanVleet: Out (knee)

Steven Adams: Out (ankle)

Lakers

Austin Reaves: Questionable (elbow)

Luka Doncic: Out (hamstring)

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

Even though the series results so far say otherwise, the Rockets are a much better team on paper. They have the perfect defensive weapons most teams would love to have in a playoff matchup, with the likes of Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr, and others all capable of matching up with perimeter and interior threats in individual matchups. Despite this clear personnel advantage, coach Ime Udoka hasn’t been able to deploy his players correctly.

The Rockets need to hammer home their defensive skills to hold an already unremarkable Lakers offense to under 100 points. Coach Udoka bragged about having five defensive options for LeBron before the series; now, he needs to deploy them in a way that helps the team. Instead of repeatedly letting Eason or Smith Jr. lose matchups to LeBron, it’s time Udoka used Thompson as the primary defender on James to disrupt his rhythm in the half-court while pestering him with his relentless pace and on-ball activity.

Focusing Thompson’s talents on LeBron while using the others as help defenders on whichever Lakers have found themselves open is going to be crucial in limiting supplementary production. If Eason’s size and length were used in restricting Kennard’s drives to the rim or open shooting opportunities while Thompson was focused on keeping LeBron out of the flow of the offense, the Rockets would be better off than what we’ve seen through the first two games.

Alperen Sengun stuffed the box score in Game 2 with limited impact on the overall game. He did find ways to attack the Lakers’ interior weakness by bullying the likes of Ayton and Jaxson Hayes when given the opportunity, while also forcing them to stay active on him on the perimeter, given his ability to create plays and drive to the rim. Sengun and the Rockets should consistently be winning the paint battle as one of the best teams in that area all season, provided Udoka can find a way to disrupt the Lakers’ defensive setup.

The Rockets have a more robust rotation of two-way players while also being the better team on the interior. What they need now is reliable outside shooting after going 18-62 from three through two games in this series and a creator who can set their half-court offense up reliably. If coach Udoka can find an answer for these pressing issues, the Rockets’ roster superiority should be able to win out against the overperforming Lakers.

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers have asserted their will as the better team this season, handing the Rockets two surprising losses built on hot shooting and great defensive principles. The Lakers have shot 23-47 from three over two games. They’re showing remarkable restraint in volume, as their efficient outside shots are affecting the Rockets’ defensive base. This has allowed the Lakers to attack the Rockets at the rim as their defense scrambles to guard all players. Sengun has been exposed as a rim protector, so LA has found ways of maximizing possessions by attacking all the weaknesses the Rockets have.

The game plan to double Kevin Durant worked better than any Laker could’ve expected, as the veteran forward was incapable of making an impact on the game in the second half. Marcus Smart’s defense played a huge role in Durant’s nine turnovers, but it was surprising to see the Rockets have literally no other offensive plan to rely on. Durant was also their leading scorer because he seemed to be the only one to consistently make buckets in the face of an aggressive and scrambling Lakers defense.

If Durant is playing, the Lakers will force Houston’s offensively limited players to create their own opportunities by forcing Durant into bad positions. If Durant sits out, the Lakers can equally divide their attention across the roster to ensure no outlier offensive performances wind up sinking their ship in Game 3. Being able to play without the potential season-ending pressure Houston will face is also a huge advantage.

This matchup might come down to the LeBron vs. Durant battle, as both players have to find ways of empowering their teammates to make the difference. LeBron has done that effectively by averaging 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists over two games and using his playmaking prowess to dismantle Houston’s defensive structure. Durant couldn’t lead the Rockets like that in Game 2, and given the season they’ve had, it looks unlikely to suddenly change in Game 3, where, if he plays, he’s playing through injury.

X-Factors

The core three with LeBron in Doncic and Reaves’ absence are Smart and Kennard. This makes Rui Hachimura one of their biggest x-factor pieces, as the forward has averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals through two games in this series. Hachimura has the size to be a defensive contributor against the Rockets’ wings, a role he has actually performed really well in so far. If he finds his offensive rhythm, the Lakers will be hard to stop, given Houston’s struggle at outscoring opponents.

Deandre Ayton has to replicate his Game 1 performance in the paint, where he had 19 points and 11 rebounds, in Game 3. Sengun started to look comfortable in the paint in Game 2, so Ayton’s role will be to ensure that Sengun doesn’t suddenly have a breakout performance to lead Houston to a home win. Ayton has never been known as an elite defender, but he needs to give it his all on that end to stop Sengun, especially if Durant misses Game 3.

Amen Thompson has averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists through two games, showcasing that he might be the best on-ball perimeter option the team has. His creativity still needs work, and he’s a non-shooting threat, but Amen’s impact as a defender and a scorer at the rim makes him a huge swing piece.

Jabari Smith Jr. is the only Rockets forward not named Durant who is capable of having a huge scoring night that can help Houston avoid losing a third straight game to the Lakers. He’s averaging 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in the postseason, but Smith Jr. is a more comfortable on-ball scorer than most of his teammates. While giving Smith Jr. a greater role on offense means settling for a mid-range heavy game, if the former No. 3 overall pick is making his shots, he will definitely be a key factor in where this result winds up going.

Prediction

It’s hard to imagine that the Lakers could take a 3-0 series lead in the Playoffs with both Doncic and Reaves out, but that looks to be the case. JJ Redick has proved his superiority over Udoka as a coach, and it’s hard to see how the Rockets can suddenly find the answers about their team that have eluded them all season. The Lakers haven’t been breaking new ground; they’ve just forced the Rockets’ biggest flaws to take center stage with an immaculate game plan. That should continue in Game 3, unless Udoka has prepared a massive counterpunch.

Prediction: Lakers 115, Rockets 107