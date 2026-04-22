5 Things We Learned After Lakers Take Commanding 2-0 Lead Against The Disastrous Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers won Game 2 and tightened their grip on this series. A 101-94 victory over the Houston Rockets now gives them a commanding 2-0 lead, and the tone couldn’t feel more different on each side.

One team looks composed, connected, and playoff-ready. The other? Frustrated, disjointed, and running out of answers fast.

Houston actually did some things well; they dominated the glass (42-37, including 17 offensive rebounds) and scored 54 points in the paint. But none of it translated into control. Why? Because the Lakers were sharper where it matters most: shot-making, decision-making, and closing. Let’s break down what we learned.

1. LeBron Is The System And Everything For L.A.

LeBron James was in complete control. He finished with 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, getting to the line 14 times and hitting 10. It wasn’t his most efficient shooting night (8-20), but he dictated everything. Tempo, spacing, late-game execution – it all flowed through him.

More importantly, he picked his spots like a veteran who’s seen this script before. When Houston made mini runs, LeBron slowed it down. When the Lakers needed a bucket, he got downhill. That’s the difference right now: Houston is playing hard, but the Lakers are playing smart. And LeBron is the brain behind it all.

2. The Lakers’ Perimeter Shooting Is Scintillating

This series is being decided beyond the arc. The Lakers shot 13-28 from three (46.4%), while Houston went just 7-29 (24.1%). That’s a massive swing, and it shows up in every key stretch of the game.

Marcus Smart was huge with 25 points on 8-13 shooting, including 5-7 from deep, while Luke Kennard added 23 points on 8-13, hitting 3-6 from three. Even Rui Hachimura chipped in 3 triples. The ball movement (21 assists) wasn’t flashy, but it was purposeful, and it consistently led to clean looks.

Meanwhile, Houston kept firing but couldn’t buy one. And when you’re already struggling to score efficiently, missing that many threes just buries you deeper.

3. Kevin Durant Produced, But Also Hurt Houston

Kevin Durant had a solid scoring night: 23 points on 7-12 shooting, plus 8-9 from the line. On paper, that’s efficient. But the 9 turnovers? That’s the game.

Those mistakes completely undercut his scoring. Several came in high-leverage moments, leading directly to Lakers transition chances or killing Houston’s momentum.

For a team already struggling offensively, that kind of ball security issue is devastating. It’s not about effort – it’s about control. And right now, Houston doesn’t have enough of it from their top option.

4. Houston Is Focused On The Wrong Areas

The Rockets actually controlled a lot of the “hustle” areas. They grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, had 8 steals, and outscored the Lakers 54-34 in the paint. Normally, that formula wins playoff games.

But here’s the problem: efficiency beats volume. Houston needed 89 shots to score 94 points (40.4% shooting), while the Lakers needed just 72 shots to get to 101 (46.4% shooting). That’s the story.

You can dominate the glass all you want, but if you’re bricking threes and turning the ball over at key moments, those extra possessions don’t matter nearly as much.

5. This Series Is Slipping Away From Houston

Down 2-0, the Houston Rockets aren’t out yet, but they’re in trouble. The margin for error is gone, and right now, they don’t look like a team with answers. Their offense is inconsistent, their spacing is shaky, and their decision-making, especially late, is costing them.

On the flip side, the Los Angeles Lakers look comfortable. They know what shots they want, they trust their role players, and they have the best organizer in the series in LeBron.

Unless Houston finds a way to clean up turnovers, hit perimeter shots, and create easier offense, this could get out of hand quickly. And the worst part? It already kind of feels like it is.