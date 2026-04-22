Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron, Kennard, And Smart Outplay Rockets In Fantastic Game 2 Victory

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing the unexpected as they lead the series 2-0 over the disastrous Houston Rockets thanks to the spectacular play of LeBron James, Luke Kennard, and Marcus Smart.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers delivered a poised, veteran-led performance to take control of Game 2, leaning on shot-making, discipline, and timely defense to outlast the Houston Rockets. While Houston found success on the glass and inside, Los Angeles flipped the game with perimeter efficiency and smarter execution in key moments.

This was a game defined by control rather than chaos. The Lakers shot an impressive 46% from three and consistently generated clean looks, while their defensive activity, especially in the passing lanes, kept the Rockets from sustaining any real momentum. Even when Houston made small runs, the Lakers had answers ready.

Most importantly, this win felt authoritative. Los Angeles led for the vast majority of the night and dictated the tempo throughout. With their stars clicking and role players stepping up, this performance sends a clear message about the direction of this series.

 

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 8-20 FG, 2-5 3PT, 10-14 FT, 39 MIN

LeBron James controlled the game with patience and precision, picking apart the defense possession by possession. His ability to get downhill and live at the free-throw line kept constant pressure on Houston, even when his jumper wasn’t fully locked in. Add in his playmaking and overall command, and this was a classic “do everything” performance.

 

Marcus Smart: A+

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 5 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 8-13 FG, 5-7 3PT, 4-5 FT, 35 MIN

Marcus Smart brought intensity on both ends, delivering one of the most impactful performances of the night. His five steals completely disrupted Houston’s rhythm, while his shot-making added a huge offensive boost. This was vintage Smart—gritty, confident, and game-changing.

 

Luke Kennard: A+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 8-13 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, 42 MIN

Luke Kennard was the ultimate difference-maker, providing elite efficiency and timely scoring throughout. Every time the Rockets threatened, he responded with a big shot or smart play. His combination of shooting, movement, and composure made him nearly impossible to guard.

 

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 5-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 43 MIN

Hachimura played a clean, efficient game, spacing the floor and knocking down timely shots. He didn’t force offense and stayed within his role, which helped maintain flow. His defensive presence was steady, even if not overly impactful.

 

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT, 21 MIN

Hayes brought energy and physicality off the bench, especially defensively. His rim protection and activity helped shift momentum during key stretches. Offensively, he was efficient in limited touches.

 

Deandre Ayton: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 27 MIN

Ayton had a relatively quiet night and never fully imposed himself inside. While he provided some rim protection and rebounding, the lack of offensive assertiveness stood out. Against this matchup, more dominance was there for the taking.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 14 MIN

Vanderbilt focused on hustle plays and defense, contributing on the glass and in transition. Offensively, he remained limited, but his energy provided value. A typical “do the little things” outing.

 

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 2 REB, 2 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 16 MIN

LaRavia struggled to find rhythm and didn’t make much of an offensive impact. His minutes were more about holding the line than creating anything. Not disastrous, but not impactful either.

 

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 3 MIN

Bronny saw very limited action and didn’t have much opportunity to contribute. He kept things simple and avoided major mistakes. More of a developmental appearance than a meaningful role.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images 5 Things We Learned After Lakers Take Commanding 2-0 Lead Against The Disastrous Rockets
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