JJ Redick, LeBron James Warn Lakers Not To Get Overconfident After Kevin Durant’s Struggles In Game 2

JJ Redick and LeBron James make their feelings known on the impact of Kevin Durant's struggles in the second half tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
JJ Redick, LeBron James Warn Lakers Not To Get Overconfident After Kevin Durant's Struggles In Game 2

The Rockets suffered a surprising 94-101 loss in Game 2 to the Lakers tonight despite having Kevin Durant available to play tonight. The Lakers’ head coach, JJ Redick, and LeBron James both spoke to the media after the game and addressed how they expect Durant to respond in Game 3 after having a postseason career-high of nine turnovers tonight and just four shots in the second half.

Both of them hinted that the Lakers should not take their foot off the gas pedal simply due to Kevin Durant’s struggles in Game 2. If anything, they should be worried about Game 3 since Durant is a player who is capable of taking over the series.

“We’re just getting this thing started, and he’s the type of player that can take over a series. Just have to continue to have a great team defense and great activity,” said Redick on how the Lakers approached Durant tonight and will continue to do so going forward in this series.

Reporters asked LeBron James if he had any satisfaction in holding Durant to just three points in the second half. The 41-year-old responded with a warning for his team about the Rockets star’s response.

“None. That just makes him even madder going into Game 3. No satisfaction… The guy’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and he’s gonna make way more great plays than not,” said James.

“We don’t have any satisfaction. That game is over and done with, but it’s still a tall challenge, seven-foot-tall, too… He hates that. He might be mad at me if he sees that. He wants to be six feet nine inches or six feet ten inches so bad, but he’s seven feet for sure,” James further added in a quip about Durant’s height while reminding his teammates how lethal Durant can be on his best days.

There is a reason why Kevin Durant is fifth on the list of all-time scorers in the NBA. Durant ended the game with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal. He shot 7-12 from the floor (58.3 FG%), but do not let those numbers mislead you.

The 37-year-old would love to remove this game from the history books if he had the choice, as he recorded his postseason career-worst in turnovers tonight, which arguably were key in the Rockets’ loss tonight.

The Lakers have now taken a resounding 2-0 lead over the Rockets in this series and are now headed to Houston to face them in Game 3 on the road. Games 3 and 4 of this series are scheduled for Friday, April 24, and Sunday, April 26. The team in purple and gold will have to win one of those games to be comfortable in the driving seat of this series. Until then, the pendulum that is this series could swing both ways.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron, Kennard, And Smart Outplay Rockets In Fantastic Game 2 Victory
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