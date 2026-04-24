‘Awe, Fear, Hopeless’ – Stephen Jackson On Facing Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson had the fortune/misfortune of facing all three of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James over the course of his 14-year career. Jordan, Bryant, and James are often compared to each other, and Jackson brilliantly explained what it was like facing them on his All The Smoke podcast.

“When you play against MJ, you’re in awe,” Jackson said. “It’s like, is this real? I’m really playing against this. You’re in awe. When you play against Kobe, it’s a fear. He really trying to embarrass you. When you play against Bron, it’s just like there’s nothing you can do. It’s like, is this man real? When you stand next to him.”

Co-host Matt Barnes played against James, too, and acknowledged there was nothing you could do, especially when the jump shot was falling.

“He bigger than you, he faster than you, he stronger than you, everything,” Jackson said. “So, that’s how I explain it… You’re in awe of Jordan, you’re scared of Kobe, and you’re just hopeless with Bron.”

Jackson, who made his NBA debut in 2000, got to face Jordan right at the end of the latter’s career when he was with the Washington Wizards. He was no longer at his best but had become like this mythical figure, after winning six titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles. Jordan had an aura about him that NBA superstars like Kevin Durant even talk about today.

Jordan did end up with a losing record against Jackson, though. He went 1-2 against him when he was with the San Antonio Spurs. Jordan averaged 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game in those contests.

Jackson was a bit fortunate that he didn’t get to face Jordan at his absolute peak with the Chicago Bulls. He wasn’t quite so lucky with the other two.

Jackson got to play against Bryant 29 times. The Los Angeles Lakers icon put up exceptional averages of 28.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in those contests. Bryant wanted to humiliate whoever he went up against, but didn’t have as good a record against Jackson as you’d think, going 16-13.

That is the case with James as well. He went 15-12 against Jackson, but dominated in those clashes, putting up 26.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.

While Jackson spoke so glowingly of James there, he holds Jordan and Bryant in higher regard. He was once presented with these three as the options in the “Start, Bench, Cut” game and got rid of LeBron without hesitation.

“You know I’m cutting Bron off the rip,” Jackson began. “Don’t even ask me. Jordan the GOAT. Jordan’s going to start. Kobe is coming off the bench.”

This wouldn’t have been the outcome had you put anyone apart from those two there, though. Jackson believes James is the third-greatest player of all time, behind Jordan and Bryant.