Kevin Durant Explains Why Michael Jordan’s Aura Is Bigger Than The Game

Kevin Durant has reached a point where he stands among the greatest scorers ever. He passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, a milestone few ever touch. But even with that achievement, Durant made one thing clear. Numbers do not define Jordan.

On his Boardroom podcast, Durant explained why Jordan still sits above everyone else.

“MJ is just bigger than the game. I mean, no matter who passes him in stats, who wins more, it’s going to be hard to go 6-0. Even if you were to pass him in anything, just his impact on the sport and culture in general is just too big.”

“Like you said, he hovers above the sport from what he produced on the court, but also his personality, his aura is just too hard to get away from. And that’s just from dominance on the floor.”

“Like I’ve been saying, I said this in a few interviews, he also had a year where he broke his foot, retired for a year, after the second three-peat, I think he sat out for three more years and played again when he was 38.”

“So I think he can say he missed some games too. If he played more, his numbers would have been even higher. But like I said, it’s bigger than the stats with MJ. And I don’t think he has an equal in any industry.”

Durant pointed out how hard it is to even match Jordan’s resume. Going 6-0 in the Finals remains one of the toughest feats in sports. Many have reached the Finals more times. Few have stayed perfect.

He also highlighted something often ignored. Jordan missed time. He broke his foot early in his career. He retired twice. Those gaps cost him games, points, and records. Durant believes that if Jordan had played through those years, his numbers would have been even higher.

That matters when comparing eras. Durant needed more games to pass Jordan in total points. Jordan did it faster. His scoring average of 30.1 points per game still leads NBA history. Efficiency and volume combined.

Durant has also said before that Jordan ‘got sick of the game,’ while LeBron James never stepped away. That contrast adds another layer. Jordan dominated, then walked away at his peak. Twice. That choice added to his mystique.

Even today, decades later, Jordan’s name carries weight across generations. Younger players still study him. Fans still compare everyone to him. That level of influence does not fade. Durant also made a broader point. He said Jordan has no equal in any industry. That extends beyond sports. Few figures dominate their field and culture at the same time. Jordan did both.

For Durant, this is personal. He grew up watching Jordan. He built his game with that influence. Passing him on the scoring list did not change that respect. If anything, it reinforced it.

Durant’s own career places him in elite company. He is one of the most complete scorers ever. He can score from anywhere. He has sustained excellence across multiple teams and systems. But even he acknowledges the gap in cultural impact.

That is the difference between greatness and legend. Stats can be matched. Records can fall. But aura is built over time and rarely replaced.