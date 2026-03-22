Celtics vs. Timberwolves Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Celtics host the Timberwolves at TD Garden on Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m. ET.

The Celtics are 47-23, second in the East, and 24-10 at home. The Timberwolves are 43-28, sixth in the West, and 19-15 on the road.

The Celtics are coming off a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies, their fourth straight victory. The Timberwolves are coming off a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers after winning the previous game against the Jazz 147-111.

The season series matters here. The Timberwolves won the first meeting 119-115 on November 29, so the Celtics are trying to avoid a sweep.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been the headliner at 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game, while Jayson Tatum is at 19.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists since coming back.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards is still sidelined, but his 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists still lead the team, while Julius Randle has put up 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

This matchup looks different from what it would have been a week ago. Edwards is out, Naz Reid is questionable, Jaylen Brown is probable, and the Celtics are still without Nikola Vucevic. So this game is less about star-for-star shot making and more about which team controls the shape of the night.

Injury Report

Celtics

Nikola Vucevic: Out (right ring finger fracture)

Jaylen Brown: Probable (left quad contusion)

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: Out (right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Naz Reid: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Why The Celtics Have The Advantage

The cleanest edge belongs to the Celtics’ overall team quality. They carry a 120.5 offensive rating, which ranks second in the league, a 112.7 defensive rating, which ranks fourth, and a plus-7.8 net rating, which sits third. That is contender-level balance on both ends. Even when they are not shooting great, they usually have enough structure to win the possession game anyway. That is what showed up against the Grizzlies. They were sloppy for stretches, Tatum had an ugly scoring night, and they still closed with a fourth-quarter run because the baseline level of execution is strong.

The second part is what this game should look like stylistically. The Celtics do not play fast. Their 94.7 pace is one of the slowest marks in the league. But that is not a weakness for them. It is part of the formula. They are comfortable turning games into half-court reads, spacing battles, and second-side decisions. Against a Timberwolves team that plays at a 100.6 pace, ranking 10th, that matters because the Celtics should be able to drag this game away from transition chaos and into a slower, more deliberate structure. That favors the home team, especially with Edwards unavailable.

The shooting edge is real, too, even if it is not a huge one. The Celtics are at 36.1% from three, which ranks 11th, and they still take a massive volume of threes as part of their identity. The Timberwolves defend the line fairly well, but without Edwards, they lose their most dangerous self-created scoring. That changes the pressure of the game. The Celtics do not need to win a sprint here. It just needs to make the Timberwolves pay often enough for loading toward Brown and Tatum. If Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and the other floor spacers hit open looks, the Timberwolves’ margin gets thin in a hurry.

There is also a simple home-court point that matters. The Celtics are 24-10 at home and have won four in a row overall. The Timberwolves are solid on the road, but not special at 19-15, and they are walking into this game after a frustrating home loss in which they coughed up 18 offensive rebounds and could not finish late. That is not the ideal setup against a disciplined home favorite.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves still have a very real path here because they are not some limited, one-star team. Their 117.5 offensive rating ranks 10th in the league. They are shooting 37.2% from three, which ranks fifth, and they play at a 100.6 pace, also 10th. That is a strong offensive foundation even before you get into individual matchup issues. The question is not whether they can score. The question is whether they can score efficiently enough without Edwards against a defense this organized.

The bigger basketball argument for them is size and pressure. Rudy Gobert is still one of the best rebounders in the league at 11.4 per game, and Randle gives them another frontcourt creator who can bully smaller defenders or create passing angles from the elbows. The Celtics are without Vucevic again, and that matters in a game like this because it puts even more pressure on Neemias Queta and Luke Garza to hold up physically. If the Timberwolves can turn this into a game where Gobert owns the glass, Randle forces switches, and the Celtics’ big rotation has to survive constant contact, then the matchup gets much more even.

The Timberwolves also move the ball well enough to stress a switching defense. They are at 26.2 assists per game and do not need one player to dominate every touch. Without Edwards, that sharing has actually been more obvious. In the win over the Suns and the blowout over the Jazz, the offense did not look explosive in a star way, but it did look connected. That matters because the best way to beat a set Celtics defense is usually to make it rotate more than once. Randle, Gobert, and Ayo Dosunmu can still create that kind of chain reaction.

And one more thing should not be ignored. The first meeting already gave the Timberwolves belief. They beat the Celtics 119-115 by making 21 threes and surviving the shot-making battle. No, that does not mean the same script repeats. But it does mean this is not some mystery matchup. They know they can stretch the floor against the Celtics and keep the game alive deep into the fourth quarter.

X-Factors

Payton Pritchard is the obvious Celtics swing piece. He is at 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, and he has become much more than a bench microwave scorer. In a game where the Timberwolves will probably crowd Brown and Tatum at different points, Pritchard is the release valve who can punish the extra help without slowing the offense down. If he gets loose for a couple of early pull-up threes, the whole geometry of the floor changes.

Neemias Queta might be even more important. He is putting up 9.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 64.0% from the field. This is not really about offense. It is about whether he can hold up against Gobert’s screening, rebounding, and vertical pressure. If Queta survives those minutes and keeps the Celtics from losing the paint battle badly, they get to play the kind of perimeter game they want.

For the Timberwolves, Naz Reid is the biggest variable if he plays. He has produced 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, and he is hitting 37.3% from three. That is exactly the kind of big man profile that can bother the Celtics because it forces their frontcourt to defend in space. If Reid is available and looks close to normal, the Timberwolves get a major spacing and scoring lift.

Ayo Dosunmu is the other one. He is giving the Timberwolves 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, and his activity has mattered a lot in these Edwards-less lineups. He was all over the game against the Trail Blazers with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. The Celtics are going to make Randle work. Dosunmu is the guard who can ease that burden a little by attacking gaps, pushing the pace, and defending with real force at the point of attack.

Prediction

I’m taking the Celtics. The full profile is just cleaner. They have the No. 2 offense, the No. 4 defense, the No. 3 net rating, and a 24-10 home record. The Timberwolves are good enough to make this annoying because they still have a top-10 offense, top-five three-point shooting, and enough size to test the Celtics’ thinner frontcourt. But without Edwards, I do not trust them to win the hardest half-court possessions late. Brown has been playing at an All-NBA level, the Celtics are on a four-game streak, and this feels like one of those games where the home team’s structure wins out over the road team’s size.

Prediction: Celtics 116, Timberwolves 108