LaVar Ball Gives Wild Answer When Asked If His Sons Didn’t Want To Be Athletes

LaVar Ball has never filtered his thoughts, and his latest comments might be his most extreme yet. Speaking on the Big Baller Podcast with Lonzo Ball, LaVar delivered a blunt answer when asked what he would have done if his sons did not want to become athletes.

Lonzo Ball: “What if we couldn’t be athletes? Like, what would you try to push us to?”

LaVar Ball: “You know, I ain’t going to push you nowhere. You wouldn’t even be my son. You wouldn’t even be my son, man.”

Lonzo Ball: “Damn, like, I’m 12 years. I’ll come home, I don’t want to play no more.”

LaVar Ball: “You wouldn’t make it to 12 saying you don’t want to play no more.”

Lonzo Ball: “You’re kicking me out?”

LaVar Ball: “It won’t even enter your mind. That’s what you’re grooming for when they little. You was never going to be like, I don’t want to do it. Even if you didn’t want to do it, you’re going to do it. The only time you say you don’t want to do something is when you got your own money. That’s the only reason you start doing s**t different. You became a millionaire, and you changed.”

That line set the tone. It was not a joke. It was a reflection of how he views parenting, discipline, and success. When Lonzo pushed back with a scenario about quitting at age 12, LaVar doubled down. He said that thought would never even exist. In his words, his kids were groomed from the start. There was no alternative path.

That mindset explains a lot about how the Ball family developed. Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, and LiAngelo Ball all grew up in a system built around basketball. It was not optional. It was expected.

LaVar’s approach centers on early conditioning. He believes that if you shape habits early, doubt never enters. He made it clear that choice comes later, only after financial independence. Until then, the path is set. That belief is harsh, but it also aligns with results. Two of his sons became NBA players. One became an All-Star. The method worked, at least on the surface.

But the comments also raise questions. There is a difference between discipline and control. Saying a child would not even be your son if he chose a different path crosses into something else. It removes individuality. It removes choice.

LaVar did not stop there. On the same podcast, he made multiple controversial statements. He said he never wanted to have a daughter, calling girls ‘a little soft.’ That comment added another layer to his worldview. It shows a rigid definition of toughness and success.

He also shared stories about raising his sons, admitting they caused trouble growing up. He described fights, attitude issues, and mistakes. But in his view, those moments were part of the process. They built edge. They built competitiveness.

Another claim raised eyebrows. LaVar said LaMelo Ball has a son named La’One and plans to start training him at four years old. Whether exaggerated or not, it fits the pattern. Training starts early. Expectations come earlier.

There was even a lighter moment when LaVar and Lonzo argued about a DNA test result, joking about percentages and identity. That exchange showed their dynamic. It is intense, but also built on familiarity.

The bigger picture is clear. LaVar Ball believes in control early and freedom later. He believes success comes from removing options and forcing focus. That philosophy produced results, but it also comes with pressure.

Not every athlete grows the same way. Not every child responds the same way. What worked for the Ball family might not work elsewhere.