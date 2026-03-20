Lonzo Ball And LaVar Ball Argue About DNA Test: 65% White, 35% Black

LaVar Ball appeared on the latest episode of the Ball in the Family podcast, where he got into a hilarious argument with his son Lonzo Ball. LaVar was asked who’d win if he and two of his brothers in their primes played 3-on-3 against his sons when they were in high school, and brought up one wild reason why the kids would lose.

“This is what’s gonna top us over the top,” LaVar said. “They got White in them.”

LaVar was referring to the fact that his wife, Tina, is White. So, he believes the three children being half-white gives him and his brothers the edge. Lonzo countered by claiming that LaVar and his brothers have White in them, too, and hilarity ensued. The 58-year-old completely dismissed the statement and wanted to know what made his son say that.

Lonzo then revealed that he had gotten a DNA test, and LaVar immediately claimed somebody must have lied to him about the results. When the 27-year-old brought up how light he is, his father explained the reason for it. LaVar revealed that his paternal grandmother was light. He made it clear, though, that she wasn’t White, but Creole.

LaVar, who was born to Anderson and Maria Ball, then admitted that all Black’s are some type of White. When Lonzo pointed out that it means he has some White in him, he refused to accept it.

“I didn’t have none,” LaVar said. “I got two Black folks.”

All this is quite comical. Lonzo then made it clear that LaVar would have some White in him if he ever did a DNA test. His father doesn’t believe that would be the case, though. LaVar probably should get tested, but you already know he is going to dismiss the results if they are not what he expects them to be. As for Lonzo’s results, they showed he has Italian and African ancestry.

“My s*** was 65 White, 35 Black,” Lonzo said. “… All the White side came from Italy and all the Black side from West Africa.”

Lonzo Ball got a DNA test 😂 pic.twitter.com/UfgeHwItav — Ball In The Family Podcast (@ballinthefampod) March 19, 2026

LaVar hilariously replied that he knows nothing about West Africa and had never been there. He believes his son is 50% Black and 50% White.

Ultimately, there is much debate over the accuracy of ancestry DNA tests. The results could potentially even turn out to be a bit different if Lonzo’s brothers, LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball, get tested at some point.

The only thing that is certain is that they are LaVar’s sons, and he is proud of them. As is the case with children, though, they have all given him headaches at times. LaVar was asked here which of his sons gave him the most trouble, and while he didn’t pick one, he did share instances where they landed themselves in hot water.