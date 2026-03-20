Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Timberwolves host the Trail Blazers at Target Center on Friday, March 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves enter at 43-27, sixth in the West, and 24-12 at home, while the Trail Blazers come in at 34-36, ninth in the West, and 16-20 on the road.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 147-111 win over the Jazz, while the Trail Blazers just beat the Pacers 127-119 for their second straight win.

The season series is already 3-0 for the Timberwolves, so this is the last chance for the Trail Blazers to avoid the sweep.

With Anthony Edwards out for an extended time, Julius Randle becomes the clear offensive hub for the Timberwolves. He is averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, while Rudy Gobert is giving them 10.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on elite efficiency.

For the Trail Blazers, Deni Avdija has turned into the lead creator at 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, while Donovan Clingan is averaging 12.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks.

That gives this matchup a pretty clean shape: the Timberwolves have the better defense and the better record, but the Trail Blazers have enough size and enough shot creation to make this annoying if they can keep it out of Minnesota’s preferred script.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: Out (right knee inflammation with patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Naz Reid: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard: Out (left Achilles tendon injury management)

Shaedon Sharpe: Out (left fibula stress reaction)

Vit Krejci: Questionable (left calf contusion)

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The first edge is still the overall two-way profile. The Timberwolves own a 117.6 offensive rating and a 113.8 defensive rating, while the Trail Blazers sit at 113.9 offensively and 115.9 defensively. That gap matters because these teams actually play at a similar tempo, with the Timberwolves at a 100.46 pace and the Trail Blazers at 100.89. So this is not a matchup where one side can completely drag the other out of its comfort zone stylistically. If both teams are operating in roughly the same game environment, the cleaner defense and better efficiency usually win out.

The second edge is that the Timberwolves have already solved this matchup three times. The Trail Blazers are 0-3 against them this season, and that is not nothing this late in the year. Even with different game flows and different injury contexts, the Timberwolves have consistently found ways to make the Trail Blazers play uphill. That matters here because the Trail Blazers are better than their record lately, but there is still a real matchup tax when one team has already beaten you three times in the same season.

There is also the home-court and recent-form piece. The Timberwolves are 24-12 at home and just blasted the Jazz by 36, even without Edwards and Reid, with Gobert, Randle, and Ayo Dosunmu all controlling stretches of the game. That showed something important. The Timberwolves do not need a superhero performance every night to beat the teams below them. They just need enough structure, enough rebounding, and enough defense, and those things are still there even with Edwards sidelined.

Why The Trail Blazers Have The Advantage

The Trail Blazers’ best case starts with the glass and the paint. They are averaging 45.9 rebounds per game to the Timberwolves’ 44.5, and Clingan has become one of the best rebounders in the league by volume and one of the very best by rebounds per minute. That matters because if the Trail Blazers can create extra possessions and keep the game from becoming too clean, they have enough offense to stay attached. Against a Timberwolves team missing Edwards and possibly Reid, that becomes even more relevant.

The other real argument is the current form. The Trail Blazers have won two straight and looked good doing it, beating the Nets 114-95 and then putting 127 on the Pacers behind 32 points from Avdija and 28 from Clingan. Avdija has clearly become the offensive engine, and that changes the feel of this team. It is no longer waiting around for somebody else to create the game. It has one forward who can score, rebound, and pass at a high level, and that gives the offense more shape than it had earlier in the season.

There is also a volatility angle that makes the Trail Blazers more dangerous than a typical 34-36 team. They are not efficient from three at 33.9%, but they take a lot of them, and they have enough athletes on the wing to turn a game with pace and offensive rebounding. If the Timberwolves come out flat after back-to-back home wins, the Trail Blazers have enough young legs and enough confidence to make the first half messy. That is really their path here: not out-executing the Timberwolves for 48 minutes, but forcing the game into enough chaos that the favorite has to actually sweat.

X-Factors

Jaden McDaniels is a huge swing piece for the Timberwolves because he fills the exact gaps this matchup creates. He is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field and 41.7% from three. Against a Trail Blazers team that will load up on Randle drives and Gobert rim runs whenever possible, McDaniels matters as the release valve who can punish slow closeouts and also defend multiple spots on the other end. If he gives the Timberwolves efficient two-way minutes, this gets a lot harder for the Trail Blazers to stretch into a fourth-quarter game.

Naz Reid is the other obvious swing piece if that ankle lets him go. He is posting 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 37.3% from three, and his skill set is exactly the kind that can break this matchup. The Trail Blazers have size, but Reid is the type of big man who can drag a frontcourt out to the perimeter and still punish smaller lineups on the glass. If he is available and looks close to normal, the Timberwolves get one more scoring option that the Trail Blazers do not match easily off the bench.

Scoot Henderson is the Trail Blazers x-factor because this game needs one more creator next to Avdija. He is averaging 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists since debuting in February, and his recent stretch has been more encouraging than the raw line, including a 25-point night against the Jazz and 16 points off the bench against the Nets. If Henderson can give the Trail Blazers real downhill pressure and enough shot-making to keep the Timberwolves from loading everything toward Avdija, the offense becomes much more dangerous.

Toumani Camara is the other Trail Blazers role guy who matters here. He is putting up 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, and his value in this matchup is pretty clear. The Trail Blazers need one wing who can defend physically, rebound in his area, and still make enough open shots to stay on the floor in all game scripts. Camara has been doing that lately, including 18 points in the Nets’ win, and if he outplays the Timberwolves’ secondary forwards for long stretches, this game gets much more competitive than the records suggest.

Prediction

The Trail Blazers are in better shape than they were a month ago, and Avdija plus Clingan have made them much more credible offensively. But the stronger read still points to the Timberwolves. They have the better defense, the better home record, the 3-0 season-series edge, and the more trustworthy structure over 48 minutes. Without Edwards, this probably is not a walk. But with Randle and Gobert controlling the middle of the game and enough support pieces around them, the Timberwolves should still have the cleaner answers late.

Prediction: Timberwolves 118, Trail Blazers 109