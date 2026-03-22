NBA Fans Mock Bleacher Report For Ranking Stephen Curry Above Kevin Durant And Michael Jordan As Best Pure Scorer

Bleacher Report tried to define the ‘purest scorers’ in NBA history. Instead, they triggered one of the biggest fan backlashes of the season.

The list placed Stephen Curry at No. 1, followed by Kevin Durant at No. 2 and Michael Jordan at No. 3. On paper, it looked bold. Online, it got torn apart.

1. Stephen Curry

2. Kevin Durant

3. Michael Jordan

4. Joel Embiid

5. LeBron James

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

7. George Gervin

8. Luka Doncic

9. Nikola Jokic

10. Kobe Bryant

11. Giannis Antetokounmpo

12. Kyrie Irving

13. Shaquille O’Neal

14. Donovan Mitchell

15. Karl Malone

The biggest issue was simple. How is Curry above Durant and Jordan? That question dominated reactions. For many, Jordan remains the gold standard of scoring. Ten scoring titles. A career average of 30.1 points per game. That level of dominance is hard to overlook.

Durant, meanwhile, is often labeled the definition of a ‘pure scorer.’ He scores at all three levels with efficiency and minimal reliance on free throws. Even Bleacher Report acknowledged his consistency and efficiency over nearly two decades.

So, placing Curry above both raised eyebrows.

Fans immediately questioned the credibility of the ranking. One reaction set the tone.

“We know Bleacher Report is secretly a Curry stan so it makes all of their lists invalid.”

That sentiment spread quickly, with many believing the list was biased rather than analytical.

The definition of ‘pure scorer’ became the next problem. One fan wrote, “Ask them to define pure scorer. Never knew some buckets counted as impure and some pure.”

That confusion highlighted the core issue. The criteria did not land clearly with the audience.

Others went directly at Curry’s playstyle.

“Purest scorer? More like purest volume merchant with the greenest light in NBA history. Call it art when it’s just unlimited math homework.”

That criticism focused on shot volume and system freedom, suggesting Curry benefits from spacing and offensive structure more than individual shot creation.

Another fan pointed out how Curry scores.

“Don’t Curry use a ton of off-ball screens to get open? How’s that make him the best pure scorer over KD or MJ?”

That argument reflects a long-standing debate. Curry’s off-ball movement is elite, but some fans value isolation scoring more when defining ‘purity.’

The comparisons to Jordan were even harsher.

“Lol ridiculous. Jordan was a way better scorer than Curry. Not even close.”

That reaction reflects the historical standard Jordan set. Ten scoring titles and a 30.1 career average still define scoring dominance.

Beyond the top three, the rest of the list drew just as much criticism.

“Curry 1st Embiid 4th and Kobe 10th?? And is that Donovan Mitchell I see??”

That reaction summed up the confusion around placements. Kobe Bryant being outside the top five did not sit well with fans who value footwork, shot difficulty, and isolation scoring.

Giannis Antetokounmpo being included sparked another wave. “They got Giannis on here that’s how I know they trolling.”

That criticism focused on style. Giannis dominates physically, but many fans do not view that as ‘pure’ scoring.

Then came the omissions.

“No James Harden or Melo they can throw the whole list away.”

Leaving out James Harden and Carmelo Anthony hurt the list’s credibility for many. Both built reputations on scoring skill and versatility.

One final reaction summed up the overall mood.

“One of the worst lists I’ve ever seen.”

Bleacher Report’s methodology leaned on efficiency, shot-making, and lower reliance on free throws, which helped Curry’s case. But fans clearly value other factors. Shot creation, isolation ability, and historical dominance still matter more in public perception.

That disconnect is why the backlash hit this hard.

Curry’s greatness is not in question. Durant’s scoring skill is widely respected. Jordan’s legacy remains untouched. The issue was ranking them in this order and calling it definitive. Once that happened, the list stopped being analyzed and became debate fuel. And based on the reactions, most fans were not buying it.