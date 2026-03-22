Kevin Durant Admits Retirement Is ‘Creeping Closer’ As Career Enters Final Phase

Kevin Durant is still producing at an elite level, but for the first time, he has openly acknowledged the reality every all-time great eventually faces. The end is getting closer.

Speaking on his Boardroom platform after passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, Durant did not celebrate in a loud way. Instead, he reflected. His message was simple and direct. Time is moving.

“There’s gonna come a time when it’s not my place, and we’re creeping closer to that. And it’s crazy to think about as the season winds down.”

“This is what I spent all my life doing, every day. This is a part of my routine. This is what I center my life around, is the game. So, to know that, having a handful of years, hopefully, left to do this, gotta start getting prepared for that next phase.”

The timing of this admission matters. Durant just moved into fifth on the all-time scoring list, trailing only LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, and Kobe Bryant. That is rare territory. Most players celebrate milestones like this without thinking about the finish line. Durant did the opposite.

He shifted the focus to what comes next.

Durant explained how deeply basketball is tied to his identity. This is not a job he clocks in and out of; This is his structure, his routine, and his daily purpose.

That is the real challenge ahead. Retirement is not only about leaving the court. It is about replacing a lifelong routine. Players who struggle post-career often fail to prepare for that shift. Durant is already thinking about it.

He used the phrase ‘handful of years.’ That gives a rough window. He is not done yet. But he is no longer thinking long-term. Every season now sits in a closing chapter.

What makes this more interesting is his current level of play. Durant still averages over 25 points per game and remains one of the most efficient scorers in the league. His game has aged well. He relies on skill, footwork, and shot-making, not explosive athleticism. That gives him a longer runway than most players at this stage.

There is also a clear path for him to climb higher on the scoring list. He is within reach of Kobe Bryant next. If he plays two to three more strong seasons, he could even challenge Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

But Durant did not frame his future around records. That is key.

He framed it around transition.

That separates him from many stars who chase numbers until the end. Durant is aware of legacy, but he is also aware of timing. He does not want to overstay his place.

There is also context around the modern NBA. Players like LeBron James have stretched careers deep into their late 30s and beyond. That has changed expectations. Durant sees that path, but he is not blindly following it. He is evaluating his own timeline.

His comments also reflect maturity. Earlier in his career, Durant focused on competition, rivalries, and championships. Now, the conversation includes life after basketball. That shift signals a different phase mentally.

For now, nothing changes on the court. Durant is still elite, remains productive, and is still one of the hardest players to guard in the league. But behind that production, the clock is now part of the conversation.