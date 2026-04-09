Stephen Jackson Ruthlessly Plays ‘Start, Bench, Cut’ With Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And Kobe Bryant

The GOAT conversation has consistently featured players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, with players like Kobe Bryant also being mentioned in passing. While there is no clear-cut solution to the debate, former NBA player Stephen Jackson, like many others, has his hierarchy in place.

In a recent episode of the “Ball In The Family Podcast,” Stephen Jackson was asked to play ‘Start, Bench, Cut” with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. Given that Jackson played professionally in the early 2000s, his answer was obvious. However, when responding, the former NBA player was ruthless.

“You know I’m cutting Bron off the rip,” Jackson began. “Don’t even ask me. Jordan the GOAT. Jordan’s going to start. Kobe is coming off the bench.”

Like most players in the 90s or the early 2000s, Stephen Jackson showed a clear preference for Michael Jordan, who is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. Given his impact on the game, his achievements, and his sustained dominance in the 90s, it is difficult to argue with this selection.

Jackson seems to pick Kobe Bryant out of the mutual respect they shared. Having played against the Lakers’ legend on multiple occasions, even sharing stories from their high school days, it is evident that Jackson holds Bryant in high regard.

LeBron James being cut seems to be an unfortunate result of the game structure itself. There is no evidence of any bad blood between the two, as Jackson has also stepped in to defend James at times. Still, in the GOAT conversation, it appears that James comes up just short.

Stephen Jackson Ranks All-Time Trash-Talkers

Moments after he finished ranking Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, Stephen Jackson was asked to do the same for the greatest trash-talkers of all time. From a pool consisting of Kevin Garnett, Gary Payton, and Draymond Green, Jackson selected:

“Draymond Green is getting cut. These two guys [Garnett and Payton] are some of the all-time GOATs of talking trash… They got soundtracks… I’m going to go with KG starting, bringing Gary Payton off the bench. KG for sure.”

Payton was known for his unyielding intensity, constantly talking to the players he guarded to gain a mental edge. As one of the few guards to ever win the DPOY award, it is evident that his tactics worked.

Garnett has earned a reputation for being one of the most intimidating trash-talkers in NBA history. While also being aggressive and intense, stories about some of Garnett’s remarks remain a shining example of how to dominate the mental and psychological aspect of the game.

For all intents and purposes, Draymond Green is also considered a great trash-talker. Unfortunately, Stephen Jackson evidently doesn’t have a high opinion of the Warriors’ forward.

Stephen Jackson’s answers closely resemble his friend, Matt Barnes‘ list. While Barnes made sure to mention that Jackson was also an elite trash-talker, both agreed that Kevin Garnett and Gary Payton were among the best.