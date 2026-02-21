Matt Barnes Names His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players, Trash Talkers, And Tunnel Fits

Matt Barnes reveals Mount Rushmores for hoopers, trash talkers, and tunnel fits in bold rapid-fire picks.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Former NBA player Matt Barnes smiles on the court before the game between the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks at Golden 1 Center.
Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Matt Barnes has never been afraid to speak his mind, and when Osprey Collective put him on the spot with a rapid-fire challenge, he delivered three separate Mount Rushmores without hesitation: hoopers, trash talkers, and tunnel fits.

First up was the big one.

When asked for his Mount Rushmore of hoopers, Barnes kept it classic and powerful: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal.

It is a list built on dominance and legacy. Jordan represents perfection and six rings. Kobe symbolizes skill, footwork, and mentality. LeBron stands for longevity and all-around brilliance. Shaq is the most physically unstoppable force the league has ever seen. Barnes did not try to get cute or contrarian. He picked giants of the game who defined eras.

Then came the Mount Rushmore of trash talkers.

Barnes immediately named Gary Payton, Kevin Garnett, Larry Bird, and Stephen Jackson.

That list feels personal and authentic. Payton was relentless, barking at opponents for 48 minutes. Garnett’s intensity crossed into psychological warfare. Bird famously backed up his talk with cold-blooded shooting. And Jackson, Barnes’ longtime friend and former teammate, was known for fearless energy and unapologetic competitiveness. Barnes himself could have easily been in that conversation, but he kept himself off the list.

Finally, the conversation shifted from on-court legends to pregame fashion statements.

For the Mount Rushmore of tunnel fits, Barnes started with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has become one of the league’s most fashion-forward stars, consistently blending high fashion with clean, minimal looks.

Next was Russell Westbrook, arguably the pioneer of tunnel culture. Westbrook turned arena walk-ins into runway moments long before it was standard practice.

Barnes then mentioned Chris Paul but jokingly questioned whether he could count because he ‘gets his clothes off the rack’, and is ‘so small.’ It was classic Barnes humor, playful but sharp.

For the fourth spot, he landed on Jayson Tatum. Tatum has quietly built a strong fashion presence, often mixing luxury brands with tailored simplicity.

What makes Barnes’ answers interesting is how they reflect his basketball worldview. He values toughness, mentality, and authenticity. His hoopers are killers. His trash-talkers are fearless competitors. His tunnel fit picks represent confidence and individuality.

Barnes spent 14 seasons in the NBA as a role player who embraced physicality and edge. While his career averages of 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds will not land him in any Mount Rushmore debates, his voice still carries weight in basketball culture.

And when it comes to ranking greatness, style, or swagger, Matt Barnes clearly knows exactly what he likes.

Vishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
