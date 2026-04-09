Skip Bayless Says He Was Raised By A Black Woman: “My Parents Were Disasters, Both Having Alcohol Problems”

Skip Bayless opened up about a deeply personal part of his life during an interview with DJ Vlad on Vlad TV, revealing a childhood shaped by instability, hardship, and an unexpected source of guidance.

Bayless explained that his upbringing was far from stable, and how a black woman raised him:

“My home was so broken that I often got left at my grandmother’s house because my parents were both pretty much disasters. To their credit, they both worked at the Hickory House full time. They were both dealing with alcohol problems. But a lot of times, I just lived at my grandmother’s.”

“My grandmother traveled for her work, and she wasn’t a wealthy woman. But they could afford to have a woman who kept their house. This wasn’t the old South. This was Oklahoma. It’s different there. This wasn’t like the movie The Help. This was a woman named Katie Bell Henderson, who was revered in the household as the matriarch. She ran the household for me and my cousins who would come and go. But I was there a lot.”

“I clicked with Katie Bell right away. She loved me, and she was way more of a mother to me than my actual mother was. Everything I learned about right and wrong, about life, about how to live the right way came from Katie Bell. She’s very dear to my heart. I wish I understood how much she meant to me while she was raising me, but I didn’t.”

“I was the firstborn, so all of this was new to me. I didn’t have older siblings to show me the way. But she showed me the way in ways I didn’t even comprehend at the time.”

According to Bayless, everything he learned about right and wrong, discipline, and how to carry himself came from her. He said she showed him how to live the right way at a time when he had no structure from his parents. As the firstborn, he did not have older siblings to guide him, which made her influence even more important.

He admitted that he did not fully understand how much she meant to him at the time. That realization came much later in life. One moment in particular stayed with him. During a spiritual reading arranged by his wife, a man claimed that a Black woman wanted to speak to him.

Bayless initially assumed it would be his mother, but instead, the name Katie Bell came up. He said that moment shook him, especially because he had never publicly spoken about her. For him, it reinforced how important she was in his life.

Alongside that emotional reflection, Bayless also spoke about the harsh realities of growing up in the restaurant business. And how it turned his parents into alcoholics:

“It was up and down. If you know the restaurant business at all, it comes and goes. It’s the most fickle business. It drove my father to drink and my mother to drink, and basically ruined my father’s life. He just couldn’t live with the unpredictability of it, because they come and then they don’t come.”

“It was more of a lunch than a dinner business. So you better bust it at lunch. You better have it. Some weeks, for whatever reason, people just didn’t want to come to the Hickory House for lunch. It had a reputation on the south side of Oklahoma City, which is the rougher side. We grew up on the northwest side. Not that it was upper class, but it was a little better than the south side. We would have a little money, and then we wouldn’t have any money.”

“It just came and went. To me, it was a dark cloud that hung over our family. I wouldn’t recommend the business to anybody. My mother used to say it’s always about buying the meat. The essence of the restaurant business is you have to buy just enough to get you through. If you buy too much, it spoils and you lose money. So you have to learn how to buy just enough to meet demand. Then you can make some money.”

“Some weeks, anyway, it’s a terrible existence, to tell you the truth. Maybe it’s because I was forced to work in the Hickory House from day one. From the time I was old enough to walk, three or four years old, my father would force me to go to work with him. I hated it. I didn’t have any aptitude for it.”

“I grew up in the kitchen doing preparation work. Back then, before the right technology, you had to do everything with your hands. Chop celery, chop green peppers. I nearly cut this finger off one time on a wet green pepper because I was bored. It slipped and slashed my finger. But I just didn’t like it. My younger brother, two years younger, loved it. It ended up being his springboard to success.”

Interestingly, his younger brother Rick Bayless had the opposite reaction. Rick embraced the restaurant world and turned it into a successful career, becoming one of the most respected chefs in the industry. While Skip rejected that path, Rick built his life around it.

Bayless’ story highlights a contrast. A broken home shaped by instability, and a steady presence in Katie Bell, who provided the foundation he needed. He made it clear that without her, his life could have gone in a completely different direction.