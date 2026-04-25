Michael Beasley Reveals He Stopped Talking To His Mother After Learning Truth About His Father

Michael Beasley shared one of the most painful chapters of his life, revealing how a late truth about his father fractured his relationship with his mother and left him carrying regret long after her death.

Speaking on the Club Shay Shay, Beasley detailed how he spent most of his early life believing that his father had walked away from the family, leaving his mother to raise him and his siblings under extremely difficult circumstances. He described a childhood marked by financial struggles, where basic necessities were not guaranteed, and where he developed a deep sense of resentment toward his father without ever hearing his side of the story.

“My dad didn’t have money. My mom thought she was doing what was best for who she was at the time. This was ’89–’90, a lot of new bills were coming about, three strikes and all that. When my dad didn’t want my mom anymore, and he told me this when I was 25, she made it hard for him to see us. So that’s what happened to that relationship.”

“I remember being mad at my dad. I’m talking about I didn’t have to say a word, because we grew up with no food, syrup sandwiches, powdered milk. We grew up like that. Christmases, too. I used to think, damn, how did she do that? But when I was 25, my dad told me how she did it.”

“Y’all used to come around with 4,000, and just because I didn’t want to be with her, she’d take 3,500, 3,800, and send me on my way with 200 and not let me see y’all. He told me the real side. And like I said, I don’t blame my mom, because she was doing what she thought was right.”

“But that took years away from my dad. When he told me the real story at 25, I got mad at my mom. So that led to me and my mom not talking for three years. Then I found out she had cancer, and she died a year later. And then the whole world laughed at me for that.”

The impact was immediate and severe, as Beasley admitted that the anger he felt in that moment led him to cut off communication with his mother entirely. What followed was a three-year period where they did not speak at all, a stretch of time that would later become one of the biggest regrets of his life. He acknowledged that while he did not fully blame his mother, the emotional weight of the truth he had just learned created distance that he could not bridge at the time.

That distance became even more painful when he later discovered that his mother was battling cancer, a situation that was far more serious than she had initially revealed to the family. Beasley explained that she had told them it was stage two, but it was actually stage four, which meant that by the time he attempted to reconnect, there was very little time left. She passed away roughly a year later, leaving Beasley with unresolved emotions and the realization that the years they lost could never be recovered.

He also shared smaller but telling details about his upbringing, including a story about meeting Kevin Durant for the first time and taking pizza home because he had multiple people to feed, reinforcing the reality of the environment he came from.

What stands out most is not just the revelation itself, but the timing and its consequences, as Beasley’s decision to distance himself came at a moment when time was already running out, leaving him to carry the weight of those lost years long after his mother’s passing.