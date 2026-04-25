Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 4 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 4 is Saturday at 8:30 PM ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves lead the series 2-1 after a 113-96 win in Game 3, their second straight win after dropping the opener. The Nuggets are not in elimination danger yet, but this is the swing game. Down 3-1 would be a serious problem.

Game 3 was the best defensive game of the series. The Timberwolves held the Nuggets to 34.1% from the field and 20.0% from three. Nikola Jokic still had 27 points and 15 rebounds, but he shot 7-for-26. Jamal Murray was held down, and the Nuggets missed Aaron Gordon badly. On the other side, Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 off the bench, Jaden McDaniels had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Julius Randle had 15.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

No players listed.

Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: Questionable (left calf tightness)

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The first edge is the defensive trend. The Timberwolves have won Games 2 and 3, and Game 3 was not close. Holding the Nuggets to 96 points, 34.1% shooting, and 20.0% from three is elite playoff defense. The important part is that it came against the Jokic-Murray offense, not a weak scoring team.

The second edge is the series shift on the glass and second chances. In Game 2, the Timberwolves won second-chance points 20-3, which drove the comeback from 19 down. In Game 3, Gobert had 12 rebounds, McDaniels had 10, and the Timberwolves kept the Nuggets from creating enough easy offense after misses. That has changed the series.

The matchup now starts with McDaniels and Gobert. McDaniels has made Murray work, and Gobert has kept the rim crowded without giving Jokic easy passing angles every trip. The Nuggets still get some Jokic numbers, but the Timberwolves are making those possessions slow. If Murray is not turning the corner and Gordon is out or limited, the Nuggets lose the cutter and finisher who usually punishes help.

The Timberwolves also have more scoring balance right now. Anthony Edwards had 30 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2. Randle had 24 and 9 in that same game. In Game 3, Dosunmu led with 25, McDaniels had 20, DiVincenzo had 15 with 7 assists, and Randle added 15. That is a better spread than the Nuggets have shown without Gordon.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The first reason is still Jokic and Murray. Even in the Game 3 loss, Jokic had 27 and 15. In Game 2, he had 24, 15, and 8. In Game 1, he had 25, 13, and 11. Through three games, that is 25.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, and at least 6.3 assists per game. He has not been efficient enough lately, but the production is still there.

The second edge is that the Nuggets already showed they can score in this matchup. They won Game 1, 116-105, and led Game 2 by 19 before losing late. Murray had 30 points in both Games 1 and 2. The offense has not disappeared. It has become less stable once the Timberwolves increased pressure and won the rebounding battle.

The adjustment is clear. The Nuggets need more off-ball movement around Jokic. Too many Game 3 possessions were Jokic trying to solve a loaded defense with little help. If Gordon plays, his cuts against Gobert help are essential. If Gordon sits, Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson have to cut harder, screen better, and make quick decisions on the catch.

The Nuggets also need to protect the ball and finish possessions. The Timberwolves are feeding off stops, rebounds, and loose balls. Once the crowd gets into it, the game speeds up for the Nuggets’ role players. Game 4 has to be slower, more organized, and built around Jokic touching the ball in the middle of the floor before the defense gets fully set.

X-Factors

Jaden McDaniels is a major Timberwolves X-factor. In Game 1, he had 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. In Game 3, he had 20 points and 10 rebounds while defending Murray. His known series production from those two games is 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. The Timberwolves need the same two-way impact: pressure Murray, hit open shots, and crash the glass.

Ayo Dosunmu is another key Timberwolves player because Game 3 changed his role in the series. He scored 25 off the bench in the 113-96 win, giving the Timberwolves the extra scoring punch that the Nuggets did not have. If Dosunmu gives them even 12 to 15 points in Game 4, the bench margin becomes a real problem for the Nuggets.

Aaron Gordon is the biggest Nuggets X-factor because the whole frontcourt rotation changes if he plays. In Game 1, he had 17 points. He missed Game 3 with a calf injury and is still a game-time decision. His cutting, rebounding, and physical defense are exactly what the Nuggets lacked in Game 3. If Gordon is out again, Jokic has to carry too much of the frontcourt offense.

Christian Braun has to give the Nuggets more simple production. He scored 12 in Game 1, but the Nuggets need more than that now with Watson out and Gordon uncertain. Braun’s job is defense, cuts, transition finishes, and open threes. If he is quiet again, the Nuggets’ support group gets too thin around Jokic and Murray.

Prediction

The Nuggets can tie this if Murray gets back to his Game 1 and Game 2 level and Gordon plays effective minutes. But the series has shifted. The Timberwolves have won the physical parts of the last two games, their defense looked dominant in Game 3, and they have more role-player momentum right now. Jokic is good enough to win this by himself for stretches, but the Nuggets need more than that. Unless Gordon returns and the bench scoring improves, the Timberwolves should hold home court.

Prediction: Timberwolves 111, Nuggets 106