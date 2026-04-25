4 Reasons Why The Lakers Are Up 3-0 Against The Rockets In The First Round As They Look Toward A Sweep

The Lakers deserve all the credit in the world for being up 3-0 in the first round against the favored Rockets and there are four reasons why.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nobody saw this coming, at least not like this. The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t supposed to be the team in control of this series, let alone up 3-0 against a Houston Rockets squad many viewed as the favorite.

But three games in, it’s been clear: Los Angeles has been more experienced and far more clutch when it matters. Game 3 was just the latest example, a 112-108 win that perfectly summed up how this series has tilted.

Let’s break down the biggest reasons why the Lakers are on the verge of a sweep.

 

1. LeBron Is Controlling The Series Like It’s 2018 Again

At some point, you just stop questioning it.

LeBron James has been the steady hand throughout all three games, dictating tempo and delivering when things get tight. In Game 3, he dropped 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists on 10-22 shooting, playing a massive 45 minutes.

Yes, the 8 turnovers aren’t ideal, but here’s the thing: he’s controlling every possession late. Whether it’s initiating offense, drawing help, or simply calming things down, the Lakers are playing on his terms.

Across the series, his impact goes beyond the box score. The Lakers have led for 82% of Game 3, and that composure in big moments has been a constant theme. While Houston relies on bursts, LeBron controls the rhythm.

 

2. Backcourt Execution Has Been The Deciding Factor

If you’re looking for the real swing in this series, it’s guard play, and the Lakers have won that battle convincingly.

Marcus Smart was phenomenal in Game 3 with 21 points (5-9 FG), 10 assists, and 5 steals.

That’s a two-way masterclass. He disrupted Houston’s rhythm defensively while orchestrating offense on the other end.

Luke Kennard added 14 points and 6 assists, while shooting gravity spaced the floor (even at 1-6 from three, defenses still respect him).

Compare that to Houston’s guards:

  • Reed Sheppard: 17 points on 6-21 shooting, 4-13 from three, 5 turnovers
  • Amen Thompson: solid (26 points, 11 rebounds, 10-13 FT), but not enough control late

Across the series, the Lakers’ guards have been more efficient, more composed, and far less mistake-prone in big moments.

 

3. Shooting Efficiency Gap Has Decided Every Game

This isn’t flashy, but it’s been decisive.

In Game 3:

  • Lakers: 48% FG, 41% from three (12-29)
  • Rockets: 41% FG, 28% from three (11-39)

That’s been the trend all series long. The Lakers simply get better shots, and make more of them.

Rui Hachimura has been a huge X-factor, going 8-14 with 22 points and 4 threes in Game 3. He’s consistently punished Houston for helping off him.

Meanwhile, Houston’s inefficiency has been brutal with 98 shot attempts in Game 3… for just 108 points and a heavy reliance on volume over efficiency.

Even when the Rockets win the possession battle (they had 18 offensive rebounds in Game 3), they struggle to convert consistently.

 

4. The Lakers Execute Late And The Rockets Don’t

This series has been defined by moments, not just numbers.

Game 3 was tight. Houston had stretches where they looked like the better team:

  • Alperen Sengun: 33 points, 16 rebounds
  • Amen Thompson: 26 points, 11 boards

Rockets actually out-rebounded the Lakers 49-45

And yet… they lost.

Why? Execution.

The Lakers consistently make the right plays late due to leaner offensive possessions, better spacing, and more controlled decision-making.

Houston, on the other hand, gets rushed. Even with just 17 turnovers in Game 3 (compared to the Lakers’ 21), their late-game offense lacked structure.

Across the series, that’s been the difference. When things tighten up, one team looks calm and the other looks unsure.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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