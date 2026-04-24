Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron’s Game-Tying Jumper Leads To Huge Game 3 Victory Against Rockets

In a game that felt like it swung on every possession, the Los Angeles Lakers leaned on their superstar when it mattered most. LeBron James delivered yet another signature playoff moment, knocking down a clutch game-tying jumper before the Lakers slammed the door late in overtime for a 112-108 victory.

Despite a relentless effort from the Houston Rockets, especially Alperen Sengun, Los Angeles controlled the tempo for most of the night and made just enough winning plays to secure a massive Game 3 victory. The Lakers are up 3-0 in the series, and here are the Lakers’ player ratings.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 13 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 8 TOV, 10-22 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-6 FT, 45 MIN

LeBron’s stat line screams dominance, but it was his timing that truly defined the night. He controlled the glass and dictated the offense, yet also flirted with chaos thanks to eight turnovers under heavy defensive pressure. Still, when the moment demanded greatness, he delivered – calm, calculated, and completely unfazed.

Rui Hachimura: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-14 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-4 FT, 44 MIN

Rui Hachimura continues to thrive in his complementary role, spacing the floor and punishing defensive lapses. His shooting efficiency gave the Lakers much-needed balance next to LeBron. While not overly involved as a playmaker, his scoring punch was essential.

Marcus Smart: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 5 STL, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 9-11 FT, 39 MIN

Marcus Smart was everywhere, literally. He orchestrated the offense with precision, wreaked havoc defensively, and made multiple momentum-shifting plays. This was a classic Marcus Smart playoff performance: gritty, impactful, and impossible to ignore.

Luke Kennard: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 4-12 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-6 FT, 45 MIN

Kennard’s shooting wasn’t as sharp as usual, but he found other ways to contribute. His playmaking and rebounding stood out, helping stabilize the offense in key stretches. Even without a hot hand, he remained a positive presence.

Jaxson Hayes: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-8 FG, 2-3 FT, 20 MIN

Hayes made the most of his minutes with efficient scoring and strong rim protection. He provided a noticeable spark, especially defensively, altering shots and finishing plays inside. A very solid bench contribution.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 15 MIN

Vanderbilt brought his usual energy and physicality in limited minutes. He battled on the boards and provided defensive versatility against multiple matchups. His offensive role remains minimal, but his hustle continues to matter.

Bronny James: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 9 MIN

Bronny James did not see the floor in this one. With the rotation tightening in a competitive playoff setting, opportunities remain limited. His development will likely come outside of these high-stakes minutes.

Nick Smith Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 9 MIN

Smith made a brief but efficient cameo, knocking down his shots without hesitation. He didn’t try to do too much and played within the flow of the game. That kind of poise is valuable in short bursts.

Deandre Ayton: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 1-3 FG, 33 MIN

This was a quiet and somewhat concerning outing for Ayton. He struggled to impose himself offensively and never truly found rhythm around the rim. While he contributed defensively in flashes, the Lakers need far more from him moving forward.

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 15 MIN

LaRavia had a fairly quiet night, struggling to make a consistent impact. While he showed effort defensively, his offensive contributions were limited. It was more of a filler performance than a difference-making one.