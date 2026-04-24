Boston Celtics Outplay 76ers On The Road: 4 Takeaways From Game 3

Coming off a home loss in Game 2, the Boston Celtics were feeling all the pressure to respond with their usual poise, teamwork, and on-court focus. While it wasn’t easy, they managed to escape with an eight-point win tonight against the 76ers (108-100) to take a 2-1 series lead and swing the momentum back in their favor.

The victory was powered by the Celtics’ star duo, who put up another dominant performance. Starting with elite forward Jayson Tatum, he dropped 25 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 52.9% shooting from the field and 55.6% shooting from three. Jaylen Brown, a 5x All-Star, matched his scoring with 25 points of his own, along with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks on 56.3% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three.

For the 76ers, star guard Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 31 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks on 38.7% shooting. Paul George followed wth 18 points, zero rebounds, five assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting and 57.1% shooting from three. At small forward, Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 17 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block on 50.0% shooting and 25.0% shooting from three.

Up until the final moments, this game was really anyone’s to win, and it’s a stark contrast from the first two games of the series, which were total blowouts. It’s hard to say what was different in this particular matchup, but the Celtics looked much more like the team we expected to see at the start of the series. If they keep playing like this, the East will be theirs to lose. For now, all they can do is go back and reflect on what went right (and wrong) in their latest playoff win.

Celtics Duo Made The Difference

The NBA is a star-driven league, and this game reminded us of that critical fact. As good as V.J. Edgecombe has been for the 76ers this season, he’s not quite on that elite level yet, and it showed tonight. While Tyrese Maxey was trying everything to keep his team in the game, there wasn’t any clear No. 2 option to step up and provide that reliable support. Meanwhile, the Celtics were riding the hot hands of Tatum (who recently returned from an Achilles injury) and Brown, and it opened up everything else offensively.

While the Celtics duo didn’t get much run time together before the first round, it doesn’t appear to have affected their chemistry. They combined for 50 of their team’s 108 points, along with 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. Together, they kept the offense running all night long, always answering when the Sixers gave a punch. On a night where points were otherwise hard to come by, their confidence and consistency on the floor made an impact that cannot be understated.

Key Bench Contributions

It was bad enough that the 76ers had to deal with Tatum and Brown, but they also failed to contain the Celtics’ bench, who combined to score 35 points in limited minutes. Backup guard Payton Pritchard delivered his usual scoring spark off the bench, dropping 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 41.7% shooting (50.0% shooting from three). There’s also veteran center Nikola Vucevic, who provided a steady and experienced touch around the rim with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists, zero steals, and three blocks on 40.0% shooting (3-9 from three).

As the game dragged on, it became clear that 76ers coach Nick Nurse lacked a bench player he could trust down the stretch. Andre Drummond managed to contribute 12 points and six rebounds for Philly (5-6 shooting), but he was the only non-starter to attempt more than a single shot. In the end, while the stars made the biggest impression on the game, it’s the depth that really sets these teams apart.

Embiid’s Absence Looms Large

Things might have gone differently if Joel Embiid were in the game tonight. The former MVP and two-time scoring leader doesn’t have a great track record in the playoffs, but he’s long overdue for one of his signature stretches of dominance. While he may not be the same overpowering force he used to be, the 76ers missed his presence in the paint and especially on the glass, where they were beaten 45-37. In his place, the 76ers had to rely on Adem Bona and Andre Drummond, who each played less than 30 minutes.

The good news for the 76ers is that Embiid is on track to return at some point in the series. Reports claimed that he was nearly cleared for action tonight before being ruled out before tip-off. With Game 4 on Sunday, however, we might see him back in the rotation this weekend, and it won’t be a moment too soon for Philly.

Familiar Formula For Boston

Even with the 76ers vulnerable in the frontcourt, we still saw the typical Celtics formula: a lot of running and plenty of three-point shooting. As they kept the pace high, the Celtics did not hesitate to shoot, allowing them to control the pace and maintain a steady stream of scoring. Tonight, while they made fewer shots than the 76ers, Boston outshot them where it counts: the perimeter. As a team, they went 20-47 from beyond the arc, compared to Philadelphia, which went 12-35.

If anything, Game 3 is proof that these teams are on entirely different levels. Even without some of their key pieces from the glory days (Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis), the Celtics still have enough depth, experience, and confidence to outshoot any team in the league. That’s especially true for the 76ers, who lack the same kind of offensive firepower.