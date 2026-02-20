Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Klay Thompson Breakup Rumors With Epic Statement

Klay Thompson‘s relationship with Megan Thee Stallion was one of the more intriguing developments last year. From rumors to the initial revelation and the progression since, the couple has been in the media spotlight for the better part of the last seven months.

Much of the information regarding the couple’s relationship could be gained from Megan Thee Stallion’s posts on social media, which regularly featured the Dallas Mavericks guard. While recent rumors suggested that the two had broken up, Megan responded in a unique manner.

“I feel like I don’t know what’s going on. That’s that boyfriend weight,” Megan claimed. “That’s that Klay weight.”

Megan Thee Stallion says she’s gained “happy boyfriend weight” after breakup rumors swirl after fans spotted that she and Klay Thompson unfollowed each other. 👀

The rumors around the so-called “breakup” were borne out of the notion that both Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson had unfollowed each other on Instagram. While several fans tend to read into such matters, the rapper obviously has a different opinion.

Megan’s claim of “boyfriend weight” refers to weight that is typically gained from being relaxed and comfortable in a relationship. Given that this is also linked with being in a stress-free environment, this appears to be a positive sign hinting at the two still being together.

Megan Thee Stallion And Klay Thompson Are Still Going Strong

While the relationship has been well-received by the public, both have faced their fair share of challenges.

In the early stages, media personalities critiqued the relationship, even mocking the pair. Additionally, Thompson also fielded questions about Megan’s former partner, Tory Lanez, though he shut it down promptly. While Thompson has made efforts to shut down questions involving Megan Thee Stallion, the criticism is inevitable.

Still, it would appear that the two are going strong.

Since their relationship was made public, the couple has been spotted at award shows, and Megan Thee Stallion has also posted videos while working out with Klay Thompson during the offseason. More recently, Thompson also named his $400K boat after his girlfriend, displaying a deep level of commitment to his partner.

On another instance during Thanksgiving, the rapper pulled out all the stops to cook up a feast for Thompson and his family.

While Thompson’s father, Mychal Thompson, was already optimistic about Megan’s cooking, he even roasted Klay, stating that he would put on weight, even going as far as to say the two would get married.

Considering that his family also appears to have embraced her, the couple may be in a good place at the moment.