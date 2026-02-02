Mychal Thompson Roasts His Son Klay While Praising Megan Thee Stallion’s Cooking Skills: “You’re Gonna Be Fat When Y’All Get Married”

Leave it to Mychal Thompson to deliver both glowing praise and classic dad-level roasting in the same breath. While talking about his son Klay Thompson’s relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, the former NBA champion could not stop raving about Megan’s cooking. Then he landed the punchline for his son.

“You’re gonna be fat when y’all get married.”

The comments came after a lighthearted conversation where Mychal was asked directly about Megan. What followed sounded less like a celebrity soundbite and more like a proud parent impressed by someone who clearly won over the family kitchen.

“Very nice lady… She can cook for us. The other night she made some baked beans, barbecue baked beans, best I’ve ever had in my life. She made a brisket the other night with some special sauce that she cooked up… She can open up a cooking school. She could be a chef. She is one of the best cooks. Nobody could ever cook as good as my mother, but Megan is a chef… She’s talented. She’s a really nice girl. Very smart. Very smart lady.”

Another video circulating online shows Megan in the kitchen cooking baked beans and boudin, a Cajun sausage, for Klay and his father, as the Los Angeles Lakers came into town to face the Dallas Mavericks. Klay pops into the clip a few times, clearly comfortable and affectionate, even kissing Megan as she prepares the meal.

In a separate moment, Mychal delivers the now-viral line while watching his son enjoy the food. Then he tries the food himself and doubles down, this time with zero jokes attached.

“Damn… You need to retire, stop doing everything else and open a cooking school. Just be a chef, that’s all you need to do.”

The relationship between Klay and Megan first sparked public attention around September, when the two were spotted together. Fans really took notice after a video surfaced of Megan sitting on Klay’s lap. A couple of weeks later, they made things official by attending an awards show together, confirming what many already suspected.

Since then, the pairing has been everywhere. Megan has spoken openly about the relationship, saying she had ‘just never dated somebody like him.’ Clips have gone viral showing extroverted Megan dancing and performing while Klay reacts in his typically reserved, introverted way. The two have even been spotted hitting the gym together, drawing reactions across social media.

Of course, not all the attention has been positive. When Jason Williams hinted that Megan might be a distraction affecting Klay’s form, Klay pushed back hard. He later defended her again after comments from Patrick Beverley, making it clear he wasn’t tolerating any disrespect.

From naming his $400,000 boat after Megan to Mychal Thompson praising her Thanksgiving cooking, one thing is clear. She has fully won over the Thompson family. And if Mychal’s comments are any indication, Klay’s biggest long-term challenge might not be jump shots or defense.

It might be portion control.