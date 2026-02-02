Klay Thompson Dislikes Rockets Fans Calling Reed Sheppard ‘Cocaine Curry’

Klay Thompson was disgusted when he heard about Reed Sheppard being called "Cocaine Curry."

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) runs back up the court during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are no longer teammates, but that doesn’t mean the former has stopped thinking very highly of the Golden State Warriors superstar. Following the Dallas Mavericks‘ 111-107 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Thompson was asked about Reed Sheppard being called “Cocaine Curry” by fans, and he made it clear he doesn’t like that nickname.

“I think Reed is a great shooter,” Thompson said. “I don’t think anyone should ever be in the same sentence with Steph, though. That’s crazy. That’s a little crazy.”

No one should indeed be mentioned in the same sentence with Curry, the greatest shooter by far in NBA history. That said, this is all in good fun, and it wasn’t Rockets fans who actually came up with this nickname. Sheppard revealed during All-Star weekend in 2025 that he first heard it during his time at Kentucky.

“I heard it at Kentucky last year,” Sheppard said. “I don’t know when, but it was like in the middle of the season or something. So we thought it was funny.”

That nickname certainly wasn’t being heard a lot during Sheppard’s rookie season. The Rockets had selected him with the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he didn’t make much of an impact in 2024-25.

Sheppard finished the campaign with averages of 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. He was being looked at as a bust, but is faring much better in his sophomore campaign.

Sheppard is putting up 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2025-26. The 21-year-old is shooting 39.0% from three on 6.2 attempts per game, which is quite impressive at this stage of his career. He should only get better with time.

This game against the Mavericks wasn’t Sheppard’s best, though. He had just six points (3-8 FG), one rebound, one assist, two steals, and one block, but did outplay Thompson. The veteran only had nine points (3-9 FG) and two rebounds in the loss.

Thompson had a rough start to this season, but he has actually played better in 2026. He averaged 13.1 points on 43.6% shooting from beyond the arc in January, and you wonder if any contending team looks into acquiring him before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

We’ll see Thompson in action next when the 19-30 Mavericks take on the 31-18 Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 8 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Former NBA player Mychal Thompson and his son Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson attend the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena. Mychal Thompson Roasts His Son Klay While Praising Megan Thee Stallion’s Cooking Skills: “You’re Gonna Be Fat When Y’All Get Married”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like