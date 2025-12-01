Klay Thompson Names His $400K Boat After His Girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) have been dating since earlier this summer and now seem to be in a very serious relationship. Thompson seems to have taken a big step in committing to Megan Thee Stallion, as he has reportedly renamed his boat after her.

In a picture that recently went viral on social media, Klay Thompson shared a snap of his boat with the nametag “SS Stallion” printed on the front of the boat, indicating its new name. The picture indicates it is his old boat that he purchased nearly half a decade ago.

Klay Thompson named his boat “SS Stallion” after his GF Megan Thee Stallion 🛥️❤️ (via @KlayThompson) pic.twitter.com/Mdq48K5Fy5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2025

Klay Thompson bought the Axopar 37 Cabin in 2021, which is a 37-foot boat reportedly valued at approximately $400,000 at the time of his purchase. But sources also claimed that he bought a slightly used one and was hence able to negotiate a discount on the price for himself, which was reportedly around $300,000.

He previously named this boat ‘The Nordic Knife’ and now seems to have renamed it to the ‘SS Stallion.’ This picture has gone viral just days after Klay Thompson reportedly took his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, to his home for Thanksgiving dinner, in which she made a really good impression on his father, the Lakers legend Mychal Thompson.

He went on ESPN LA for a radio interview, where he revealed that the star rapper was responsible for preparing the Thanksgiving Turkey this year, and her impressive work fed into his perception that all black women are good cooks.

Anyone who has followed Klay Thompson for several years knows that he loves the water and the ocean. He would spend a significant time during the offseason on his boat when he played for the Warriors as well. One could argue that being in or around water is arguably the second most important activity for Thompson after playing basketball.

Therefore, changing his boat’s name to his girlfriend’s name signifies a big commitment for Thompson. Moreover, Thompson has publicly also defended his relationship with the rapper on multiple occasions and called out critics for claiming his own struggles are his girlfriend’s fault.

Klay Thompson is no longer playing at an elite level and is thus facing a lot of scrutiny and seeing his name involved in trade rumors as well. He is currently averaging 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists this season while shooting a career low 34.6% from the three-point line.

Considering how happy Thompson seems to be with Stallion, it is unlikely that anything negative in his relationship is distracting his focus at work. She has even attended multiple Mavericks games recently to show her support.

Look at how Klay’s mother looks at Megan it’s giving very much daughter in law!!! 😌😌😌 This union will be beautiful pic.twitter.com/LIPn7HUq1V — Soulsobright✨ (@Ericadelight2) November 29, 2025

Furthermore, Thompson even admitted that he has been playing through knee issues recently; therefore, I personally attribute his struggles to his health and not Stallion. While Thompson seems unhappy to be playing in Dallas without Luka Doncic, it is very delightful to see Thompson being happy in his personal life.