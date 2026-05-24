Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Draw Attention With Courtside Appearance At Cavaliers-Knicks Game 3

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were the biggest talking point after their courtside appearance at Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 3 loss to the New York Knicks.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers hoped their home fans would come out and support them in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals while facing a 2-0 series deficit. However, things didn’t go exactly as planned for the franchise, falling to a 121-108 loss and hearing their star player, Donovan Mitchell, reminisce about being a New York Knicks fan after their home Rocket Arena was overrun by Knicks fans.

Despite the Knicks fan army being present in large numbers, some famous Cavaliers fans showed up to the clash as well. Most notably, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed up alongside his superstar fiancee Taylor Swift, to watch Game 3 as a courtside fan. The presence of the famous couple didn’t boost the Cavaliers on the court, although it got the in-arena fans excited.

With the on-court action leading to the Knicks winning wire-to-wire, Swift and Kelce became one of the biggest talking points of the night, with cameras focused on every little thing they did. The best moment came when Kelce chugged a beer to rile up the fans while Swift was laughing and covering her face.

Their appearance also led to some awkward reactions from ESPN’s commentators Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson, who chose to intentionally avoid naming Taylor Swift on the broadcast while showing her and Kelce in attendance.

Mike Breen: “Travis Kelce and his fiancée here at the game.”

Richard Jefferson: “As Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that’s always great to see.” 

Jefferson has made some questionable comments about Kelce and Swift when they started dating, so that might have been one of the reasons he held his tongue. Although that doesn’t explain why Breen also ignored Swift, given his familiarity with the couple over his work in the NFL.

Swift was also winning hearts in the arena when not in her seat, going out of her way to ensure a young Kelce fan got to fist-bump his idol while they were walking past. The couple’s every move was so scrutinized that a simple act as Swift passing a stick of gum to Kelce during the game, led to thinkpieces from fans.

It’s a shame that the first NBA game Taylor Swift attended alongside Kelce was a one-sided loss for the Cavaliers. Kelce comes from Ohio and has been a lifelong Cavaliers fan.

With there being no pro basketball team in Kansas City, it makes sense for him to attend a Cavaliers Conference Finals game during the NFL offseason with his fiancée. It’s just that his fiancée might be the most famous artist on the planet, which invariably leads to every little thing they did during this contest garnering so much attention.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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