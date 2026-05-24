Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Draw Attention With Courtside Appearance At Cavaliers-Knicks Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers hoped their home fans would come out and support them in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals while facing a 2-0 series deficit. However, things didn’t go exactly as planned for the franchise, falling to a 121-108 loss and hearing their star player, Donovan Mitchell, reminisce about being a New York Knicks fan after their home Rocket Arena was overrun by Knicks fans.

Despite the Knicks fan army being present in large numbers, some famous Cavaliers fans showed up to the clash as well. Most notably, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed up alongside his superstar fiancee Taylor Swift, to watch Game 3 as a courtside fan. The presence of the famous couple didn’t boost the Cavaliers on the court, although it got the in-arena fans excited.

With the on-court action leading to the Knicks winning wire-to-wire, Swift and Kelce became one of the biggest talking points of the night, with cameras focused on every little thing they did. The best moment came when Kelce chugged a beer to rile up the fans while Swift was laughing and covering her face.

Travis Kelce living on the jumbotron 🍻 Wait for Taylor’s reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/Um9R8V5X3k — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2026

Their appearance also led to some awkward reactions from ESPN’s commentators Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson, who chose to intentionally avoid naming Taylor Swift on the broadcast while showing her and Kelce in attendance.

Mike Breen: “Travis Kelce and his fiancée here at the game.”

Richard Jefferson: “As Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that’s always great to see.”

The ESPN on ABC broadcast of Knicks-Cavs Game 3 showed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance. “Travis Kelce and his fiancée here at the game.” – Mike Breen “As Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that’s always great to see.” – Richard Jefferson pic.twitter.com/L7vBqMQ8NJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 24, 2026

Jefferson has made some questionable comments about Kelce and Swift when they started dating, so that might have been one of the reasons he held his tongue. Although that doesn’t explain why Breen also ignored Swift, given his familiarity with the couple over his work in the NFL.

Swift was also winning hearts in the arena when not in her seat, going out of her way to ensure a young Kelce fan got to fist-bump his idol while they were walking past. The couple’s every move was so scrutinized that a simple act as Swift passing a stick of gum to Kelce during the game, led to thinkpieces from fans.

It’s a shame that the first NBA game Taylor Swift attended alongside Kelce was a one-sided loss for the Cavaliers. Kelce comes from Ohio and has been a lifelong Cavaliers fan.

With there being no pro basketball team in Kansas City, it makes sense for him to attend a Cavaliers Conference Finals game during the NFL offseason with his fiancée. It’s just that his fiancée might be the most famous artist on the planet, which invariably leads to every little thing they did during this contest garnering so much attention.