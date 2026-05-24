Donovan Mitchell Sends Strong Message About Cavs Fans After “Let’s Go Knicks” Chants Break Out In Game 3

The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 at Rocket Arena on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. While going down 3-0 is bad enough, the Cavaliers players also had to hear “Let’s go Knicks” chants break out during the game. That’s far from ideal, and Donovan Mitchell was asked postgame how difficult it was for him to hear those chants.

“I mean, I’m from New York,” Mitchell said, via the Cavaliers. “This doesn’t shock me. They do it in every arena. It’s like Cowboys fans, just who they are. I don’t think it’s a Cleveland thing. Wasn’t just us. You look at Philly… It’s what Knicks fans are. I was one back in the day. So, that had nothing to do with what we got going.

“Cleveland’s best fans in the world,” Mitchell continued. “I stand on that. So, that doesn’t affect that. That doesn’t label who Cleveland is. I have nothing but love for the fans in Cleveland, and we didn’t get it done for our home crowd tonight. And we didn’t get it done, which enables the Knick fans to go off like they did. If we get it done, then they’re silent, right?

“So, we didn’t do our part,” Mitchell added. “When we ran out, they were loud, and Cleveland fans were behind us, but we didn’t do our part, and that’s the result.”

We saw Knicks fans basically take over Games 3 and 4 in Xfinity Mobile Arena in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to the start of the series, Joel Embiid had even offered to buy tickets so that there would be no takeover, but it didn’t matter. Then, after the series, Tyrese Maxey admitted that Knicks fans hijacking those games sucked.

With all this in mind, the Cavaliers took some steps to avoid suffering the same fate. They put out some rules for their fans to follow in Game 3.

The Cavs have released “new rules” for fans ahead of Game 3 to counter Knicks fans invading Cleveland. (via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/rZQBZOB0Sp — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 23, 2026

Unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan. We did hear Knicks fans break into the chant after their team was introduced.

(Knicks take floor) Cavs PA announcer: “Welcome the New York Knicks” (boos/cheers) Cavs PA announcer: “Once again…welcome the New York Knicks” (boos/cheers) (pause) “Let’s Go Knicks, Let’s Go Knicks, Let’s Go Knicks” pic.twitter.com/CtYakIb1Cf — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 24, 2026

This wasn’t as bad as what we saw in Philadelphia, but it still wasn’t great. Those chants grew louder once it became evident the Knicks were going to win this game and take a 3-0 lead.

LETS GO KNICKS CHANTS IN CLEVELAND pic.twitter.com/NVuQT9oACt — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) May 24, 2026

As Mitchell said, if the Cavaliers were winning, you wouldn’t hear any of this. They actually never led in this game, which meant that the home crowd never got that moment where they’d lift off.

Mitchell certainly didn’t do his part here, finishing with 23 points (9-21 FG), one rebound, four assists, and three steals. The seven-time All-Star did briefly make his way to the locker room in the first half, and it’s clear he is not fully healthy.

Mitchell isn’t making any excuses, though, and is turning his attention to Game 4. That do-or-die clash for the Cavaliers tips off at Rocket Arena on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.