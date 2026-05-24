Donovan Mitchell Sends Strong Message About Cavs Fans After “Let’s Go Knicks” Chants Break Out In Game 3

Donovan Mitchell still believes the Cavaliers have the best fans in the NBA.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 at Rocket Arena on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. While going down 3-0 is bad enough, the Cavaliers players also had to hear “Let’s go Knicks” chants break out during the game. That’s far from ideal, and Donovan Mitchell was asked postgame how difficult it was for him to hear those chants.

“I mean, I’m from New York,” Mitchell said, via the Cavaliers. “This doesn’t shock me. They do it in every arena. It’s like Cowboys fans, just who they are. I don’t think it’s a Cleveland thing. Wasn’t just us. You look at Philly… It’s what Knicks fans are. I was one back in the day. So, that had nothing to do with what we got going.

“Cleveland’s best fans in the world,” Mitchell continued. “I stand on that. So, that doesn’t affect that. That doesn’t label who Cleveland is. I have nothing but love for the fans in Cleveland, and we didn’t get it done for our home crowd tonight. And we didn’t get it done, which enables the Knick fans to go off like they did. If we get it done, then they’re silent, right?

“So, we didn’t do our part,” Mitchell added. “When we ran out, they were loud, and Cleveland fans were behind us, but we didn’t do our part, and that’s the result.”

We saw Knicks fans basically take over Games 3 and 4 in Xfinity Mobile Arena in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to the start of the series, Joel Embiid had even offered to buy tickets so that there would be no takeover, but it didn’t matter. Then, after the series, Tyrese Maxey admitted that Knicks fans hijacking those games sucked.

With all this in mind, the Cavaliers took some steps to avoid suffering the same fate. They put out some rules for their fans to follow in Game 3.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan. We did hear Knicks fans break into the chant after their team was introduced.

This wasn’t as bad as what we saw in Philadelphia, but it still wasn’t great. Those chants grew louder once it became evident the Knicks were going to win this game and take a 3-0 lead.

As Mitchell said, if the Cavaliers were winning, you wouldn’t hear any of this. They actually never led in this game, which meant that the home crowd never got that moment where they’d lift off.

Mitchell certainly didn’t do his part here, finishing with 23 points (9-21 FG), one rebound, four assists, and three steals. The seven-time All-Star did briefly make his way to the locker room in the first half, and it’s clear he is not fully healthy.

Mitchell isn’t making any excuses, though, and is turning his attention to Game 4. That do-or-die clash for the Cavaliers tips off at Rocket Arena on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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