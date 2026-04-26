Michael Rapaport Slams Klay Thompson For Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion: “Putting Me & All Men In Harms Way”

Michael Rapaport has added fuel to the growing fallout surrounding Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, delivering a blunt and comedic reaction that quickly went viral across social media.

Rapaport posted a video along with a caption that framed the situation in his typical exaggerated style, joking that Thompson’s alleged actions were ‘putting me and all men in harm’s way.’ While the tone was humorous, the message reflected a broader reaction from fans who have turned the controversy into a larger conversation about relationships and accountability.

Speaking directly in the video, Rapaport leaned into the absurdity of the moment.

“I’m doing this video from the bed because I’m hiding from my wife because of you, Klay Thompson. Klay Thompson, you’re f**king up everything for everybody else. Cheating on Megan Thee Stallion.”

“You got my wife, and probably everybody else’s wife and girlfriend, thinking, well, if Klay Thompson is gonna cheat on Megan Thee Stallion, what the f**k you gonna do to me? You got me f**ked up, Klay Thompson. You got me hiding from my wife. My wife was like, yo. I said, I don’t know Klay Thompson.”

“I love the man, love him as a player. Love Megan Thee Stallion. I ain’t got nothing to do with that. She’s like, you get any big ideas. I’m not gonna just do some s**t on Instagram. Then she took out some scissors. What the f**k are you doing, Klay?”

KLAY THOMPSON cheating on MEGAN THE STALLION

is putting me & all men in HARMS WAY.

You’re putting us all in jeopardy KLAY & I love you brother but you’re gonna get someone hurt out here who didn’t do anything. apparently #Klay cheated on #megantheestallion & she posted this on… pic.twitter.com/lUcw7KFpOu — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 25, 2026

Rapaport said his wife questioned him after the news surfaced, forcing him into a defensive position despite having no connection to the situation. He added another layer to the bit by describing a moment where she jokingly threatened him with scissors, pushing the story into full comedic territory. The delivery stayed consistent with his public persona, mixing humor with blunt commentary to capture attention.

Behind the jokes, the reaction highlights how quickly this situation has spread. Megan’s public statement about ending the relationship due to issues of trust and fidelity has driven the narrative. Her comments pointed to deeper problems, including emotional strain and a lack of commitment, which resonated strongly with audiences online. Rapaport’s response simply amplified what many were already discussing, though in a far more exaggerated way.

The controversy has also reopened discussions about Thompson’s past. Fans have revisited earlier relationships, including those with Hannah Stocking and Laura Harrier, where rumors of infidelity had surfaced in different forms. While not all of those claims were confirmed, the pattern has shaped how current events are being interpreted.

For Thompson, the situation adds pressure during a period where his on-court production has already declined. He averaged 11.7 points this season on 39.3% shooting, numbers that reflect a reduced role compared to his peak years. Combined with the off-court noise, the spotlight has shifted away from basketball and toward his personal life.

Rapaport’s video does not introduce new facts, but it captures the tone of the moment. The story has moved beyond a private breakup and into a viral narrative that blends celebrity culture, sports, and entertainment. Public reactions like this tend to keep the story alive, extending its reach far beyond the initial report.

Thompson has yet to respond publicly. Until he does, the conversation remains driven by Megan’s statement, past speculation, and reactions like Rapaport’s that continue to circulate widely.