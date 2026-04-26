Nikola Jokic Faced An Unusual Personal Challenge After Nuggets’ Game 4 Loss: “Someone Stole My Underwear”

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic revealed an unusual personal situation with media members present at their Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are in danger of their season ending in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs after falling to a 112-96 Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver has to overcome a 3-1 series deficit to keep their season alive, but it’s something Nikola Jokic has done before.

Jokic has come under fire for his xxx fourth-quarter performance in the Game 3 loss, crediting Rudy Gobert for his tremendous defense on him all series. However, before Jokic came out to give Gobert this praise in his post-game interview, he had to overcome a rather unusual personal situation.

The Athletic’s Jason Quick has revealed that Jokic came out of the showers after the Game 4 loss and announced that his underwear had been stolen.

“Nikola Jokic emerged from the showers and had a startling revelation. The most necessary item he needed to get dressed was missing. ‘Someone stole my underwear,’ Jokic announced, part alarmed, part panicked, part irritated. He looked up, down, to the left, to the right, bewildered, frustrated, and with utter, you’ve-gotta-be-kidding-me disbelief.”

“It didn’t take long for Jokić to eventually locate his lost item, inconspicuously draped over the closet rod in his locker,”

This is a funny anecdote from what was a night of despair for the Nuggets, who couldn’t beat the Timberwolves despite them losing both Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo to injuries. The Nuggets will have an opportunity to attempt their 3-1 series comeback without Edwards or DiVincenzo available for the Wolves, so that might be a silver lining.

Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with his 24 points (8-22 FG), 15 rebounds, and nine assists performance in Game 3, but his fourth-quarter inefficiency made it pointless as the Timberwolves picked up a surprisingly comfortable win. Jokic would make headlines for his late-game clash with Jaden McDaniels after the Wolves forward scored a garbage-time layup when the Nuggets stopped defending.

Jokic discussed the incident after the game and made it clear that he didn’t regret his actions.

“Because he scored, and everybody stopped playing. Come on, guys, you saw what happened… I don’t regret it.”

The 31-year-old NBA MVP finalist is averaging 25.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in this series. While the numbers are there, his impact has been minimized by the Timberwolves’ aggressive defensive scheme. They’ve had two games in this series where they scored under 100 points already, something that hadn’t happened since January this year.

With Game 5 in Denver’s Ball Arena, Jokic and the Nuggets will have high hopes about turning this season around. With Jokic being back in his home arena, it’s unliekly he’ll forget where he placed his most important pieces of clothing while the media waits at his locker to interview him.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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