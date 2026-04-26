Kevin Durant’s Own Teammates Don’t Know About His Status In Game 4 Against Lakers

The Houston Rockets are not only battling elimination, but they are also dealing with growing signs of disconnect inside the locker room, and the latest comments involving Kevin Durant only add to that concern.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Amen Thompson was asked about Durant’s condition and gave a blunt response.

“Amen Thompson was asked how KD was feeling and he said ‘To be honest with you, I don’t know.’ Whether that means KD has been doing all of his rehab away from the team or the team hasn’t been checking in on him, that’s another dynamic to look for.”

There are two ways to read that moment. Either Durant has been handling his rehab away from the team entirely, or there is a disconnect between him and the locker room. Neither option reflects well on a group already under pressure.

This did not start in the playoffs. The Rockets have dealt with internal tension throughout the season. Reports earlier in the year suggested Durant was linked to burner account activity that included criticism of teammates. Whether fully proven or not, that narrative created noise, and the team never fully escaped it. The chemistry questions lingered as the season progressed.

On the court, the cracks were visible. Houston started strong but faded midseason, slipping from a top-three seed to finishing fifth in the Western Conference. Late-game execution became a recurring issue, especially when Durant faced double teams. Without a reliable secondary playmaker, possessions stalled, and the offense turned predictable.

That problem has only worsened in the playoffs. Durant has appeared in just one game in the series and missed two due to injury. In Game 2, he finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists, but also committed nine turnovers under heavy pressure. Since then, his absence has left the offense without structure.

Head coach Ime Udoka has made the organization’s stance clear. Durant will return only when medically ready, regardless of the series score. That approach protects the player but leaves the team exposed. With Houston trailing 0-3, urgency and patience are now in conflict.

The roster construction has also come under scrutiny. Losing Fred VanVleet to an Achilles injury before the season created a gap at point guard that was never properly addressed. The Rockets experimented with younger options like Reed Sheppard and leaned on Durant as a primary ball handler, but the lack of a true floor general has been evident. In high-pressure moments, there is no steady hand to organize the offense.

That absence shows up most late in games. Even in Game 3, Houston held a six-point lead with under 30 seconds remaining. The game still slipped away. Execution broke down, decisions faltered, and the Lakers capitalized.

Now, elimination is one loss away. The Rockets are not only fighting the scoreboard but also the underlying issues that have followed them all season. Injuries, roster imbalance, and internal disconnect have all converged at the worst possible time.

If Durant returns, it may stabilize the offense, but it will not fix everything overnight. Chemistry cannot be forced in a single game, especially under playoff pressure. The Rockets built a talented roster, but talent alone has not been enough. Right now, they are facing a harsh reality. This series is slipping, and the problems run deeper than any one injury.