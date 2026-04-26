Lakers Still Without Timeline For Luka Doncic’s Return Ahead Of Game 4 Against Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from completing a sweep, yet the biggest question around the team has not changed. Luka Doncic still does not have a return timeline, and the latest update only adds more uncertainty ahead of Game 4 against the Houston Rockets.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic has made ‘zero progression’ in his on-court work since suffering his injury earlier this month. That detail matters. It signals that he has not advanced into full basketball activity, which is usually the final step before a return. Without that progression, any immediate comeback remains unlikely.

Doncic has been dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, an injury that typically requires four to six weeks of recovery. His setback occurred on April 2, and the projected window aligns more closely with early May. That timeline fits with the start of the second round, expected between May 4 and May 8, making that stage the realistic target for his return rather than any point in this series.

The Lakers have taken a cautious approach throughout. Even before the playoffs began, internal expectations suggested that both Doncic and Austin Reaves would likely miss the entire first round. That plan has not changed, especially with the team holding a 3-0 lead. There is no incentive to rush a player recovering from a hamstring strain, an injury known for setbacks if pushed too early.

Reaves, however, is on a different track. He has progressed significantly and was listed as questionable ahead of Game 3 before being ruled out. He carries the same designation heading into Game 4 and could be a game-time decision. His potential return would give the Lakers another creator, but the priority remains long-term health rather than short-term gain.

What makes this situation manageable is how well the Lakers have performed without their two primary guards. LeBron James has taken full control of the series, including a 29-point, 13-rebound, six-assist performance in Game 3. Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura have also stepped up, helping the team maintain structure and execution late in games.

That depth has allowed the Lakers to shift focus. Instead of forcing returns, they are prioritizing rest and recovery. A Game 4 win would extend that advantage, giving Doncic and Reaves additional time before the next round begins.

The context of the second round also adds urgency to the recovery timeline. The Lakers are expected to face the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, a matchup that carries both difficulty and recent history. In their last meeting, the Lakers suffered a heavy 43-point loss, and both Doncic and Reaves were injured in that game. That memory will factor into how carefully the team manages their return.

For now, the approach remains simple. Close out the series, avoid unnecessary risks, and enter the next round with as close to a full roster as possible. Doncic’s lack of progression removes any short-term optimism, but the broader timeline still works in the Lakers’ favor. They do not need him today. They need him ready for what comes next.-